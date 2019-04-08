TGS and PGS announce North Tablelands 3D and Southeast Grand Banks 2019 2D

ASKER, NORWAY (8 April 2019) - TGS and PGS announce the North Tablelands 3D and Southeast Grand Banks 2019 2D multi-client projects in Offshore East Canada.

North Tablelands 3D will cover approximately 5,000 km2 and together with the 2018 Tablelands 3D survey, spans most of the open acreage included in the November 2020 bid round. Acquisition will be performed by PGS' Ramform Atlas, utilizing the PGS Geostreamer technology. The project is expected to commence in early June 2019.

Southeast Grand Banks 2019 2D will comprise of approximately 13,300 km primarily covering open acreage in upcoming bid rounds in South Eastern Newfoundland (2021) and Southern Newfoundland (2022). Acquisition will be performed by MV Sanco Atlantic and the project is expected to commence in early June 2019.

Following this ninth consecutive season of data acquisition offshore East Canada, the jointly-owned library will have more than 189,000 km of 2D GeoStreamer data and approximately 48,000 km2 of 3D GeoStreamer data. An expansive well log library is also available in the region, along with advanced multi-client interpretation products that will improve play, trend and prospect delineation.

"The successful joint venture between TGS and PGS has consistently provided the industry with the highest quality data in advance of scheduled licensing rounds. We will continue to prioritize this high potential region and look forward to playing a vital role in future developments," said Kristian Johansen, CEO, TGS.

These projects are supported by industry funding.

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS).

TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".

Picture North Tablelands 3D (http://hugin.info/86869/R/2240967/883738.pdf)

Picture Southeast Grand Banks 2019 2D (http://hugin.info/86869/R/2240967/883739.pdf)



