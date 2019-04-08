Julius Baer announces Fabio Bariletti as new CEO of Kairos

Zurich, 8 April 2019 - Effective 16 April 2019, Fabio Bariletti will become the new CEO of Kairos Investment Management SpA and Kairos Partners SGR SpA (Kairos).

Kairos is a wealth and asset management boutique, headquartered in Milan (Italy), fully owned by Julius Baer. It has over EUR 10 billion in assets under management.

Fabio Bariletti has been with Kairos for almost 20 years. He built the company's multi-manager business, acted as its General Manager and is currently the CEO of its London branch, specialising in single-manager and multi-manager alternative funds.

He succeeds Paolo Basilico, one of the founders of Kairos, following his decision to step down and as part of his long-term succession planning. Paolo Basilico will continue to act as an advisor to Kairos.

Paolo Basilico said: "Fabio had long been designated as my successor. We have built a strong and unique business, which I leave in very capable hands. Stepping down is not a decision I have taken lightly, but I believe the timing is right for me personally and for the company."

Bernhard Hodler, CEO of Julius Baer said: "On behalf of Julius Baer, I would like to thank Paolo Basilico for the valuable partnership with Kairos, which started in 2013, with Julius Baer's acquisition of a minority stake. Under the leadership of Fabio, Kairos will undoubtedly continue its outstanding work with clients and in the management of its distinctive products. Jointly we will work to ensure the prosperity of Kairos well into the future."

