LexisNexis Launches InterAction for Office 365

Delivered through an innovative hybrid cloud technology model, InterAction for Office 365 ushers in a new era of embedded CRM to instantly empower professionals and maximize client & relationship data

RALEIGH, North Carolina, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis InterAction, a leading client relationship management (CRM) solution purpose-built for legal and professional services, today launched InterAction for Office 365, an advanced, high-performing application that embeds CRM data into existing workflows across Microsoft Outlook, Excel and Word. Available for both desktop and subscription versions of Office, this application harnesses the power of a firm's client relationship data, delivering it at the right time so professionals can update, access and consume client relationship data within their natural workflow at their desk or on the go.

Leveraging a LexisNexis patented technology, this application is delivered through a hybrid cloud model that enables a cloud-based application to securely access data (without storing it at rest) regardless of where it resides - on-premises behind a firewall, in a private cloud or in a public cloud environment. This hybrid model is a key tenet in the future of InterAction, combining the best aspects of SaaS with the control and choice clients demand. New innovation can be delivered seamlessly while enabling firms to manage and store the data where they prefer.

InterAction for Office 365 saves billable hours for fee earners with features like one-click VOIP calling and the option to automatically track phone call and e-mail activities. The broader integration with Word and Excel saves time for fee earners as well as marketing and business development professionals. "For example, users can easily compare an attendee list with their InterAction data to understand which known contacts will be at an event without ever leaving Excel," says Scott Winter, Director of Product Management. "This isn't about assembling a report but rather embedding InterAction data to help users work smarter in real-time. Further, with the hybrid model, we can get functionality to our clients faster than ever before while letting them maintain control of the data."

A market leading CRM solution, InterAction is used by over 450 clients from 32 countries that include large law, mid-law and nonlegal professional services. Scott Wallingford, General Manager of the InterAction business says, "The professional services industry is different than other industries. Services are bought, not sold, and firms rely heavily on their carefully maintained network of contacts to drive growth. We invest with the mission of delivering solutions that meet the unique requirements of the firms and the hybrid approach to cloud is a great example of innovation that matters. The launch of InterAction for Office 365 marks the beginning of a very exciting journey!"

About LexisNexis InterAction

InterAction is a client relationship management (CRM) solution that is built from a foundational understanding that winning a services contract is notably different than selling a good. We partner with clients and thought leaders to develop and deliver an innovative portfolio that helps you uncover value in your contacts while improving your ability to deliver meaningful relationship experiences. We aim to be a partner that helps you grow your book of business while making sense of what technology can do and deploying it responsibly. As a result, you can stay focused on the opportunities for growth where you have the best chance of succeeding. With technology centres of excellence in Raleigh, North Carolina; London, UK; and Shanghai, China; LexisNexis has access to the best academics and technology partners across the globe.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis Legal & Professional is a leading global provider of legal, regulatory and business information and analytics that help customers increase productivity, improve decision-making and outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis and Nexis services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 130 countries with 10,000 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers across industries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/847603/LexisNexis_Logo.jpg