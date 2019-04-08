Forbes Ventures Plc - Notice of AGM
PR Newswire
London, April 5
8 April 2019
FORBES VENTURES
("Forbes" or the "Company")
Notice of Annual General Meeting
Forbes announces that Notice convening an annual general meeting of the Company, to be held at 9.00 am on 2 May 2019 at Room 3, The Helix Rooms, Alderley Park, Alderley Edge, Cheshire SK10 4TF, was posted to shareholders in the Company on 6 April 2019.
A copy of the Notice is available on the Company's website at www.forbesventures.co.uk.
The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
ENDS
For further information, please contact:
|Forbes Ventures
Peter Moss, Chairman
Rob Cooper, Chief Executive Officer
|
01625 588 767
020 3687 0498
|NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl and Fungai Ndoro
|020 7469 0930