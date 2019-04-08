Sodexo expands its UK home care business with the acquisition of The Good Care Group

Paris / London, April 08, 2019 - Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life services, announces the acquisition of The Good Care Group, a leading player in the live-in care market in the UK.

Founded in 2009, The Good Care Group provides tailored live-in care services to consumers, in their homes, who require assistance to live independently, or, have complex care needs. It is one of the few businesses of its type to be rated 'Outstanding' by the Care Quality Commission in the UK.

The acquisition enables Sodexo, present in the UK home care market through Prestige Nursing + Care, to expand its offer, while meeting the needs and preferences of consumers by providing high quality live-in care services, with the expertise to tailor the care for those individuals living with dementia or other specialist conditions.

As the growing aging population seeks more personalized and more personable care solutions, that often means staying in the home. With this acquisition, Sodexo is expanding its services in the UK live-in care market and will be ranked second nationally in the live-in care market and among the top five in the private-paid care market.

Following the acquisition, Jonathan Bruce, currently Managing Director of Prestige Nursing + Care, will become CEO of Sodexo's home care business in the UK, supported by Belinda Berkeley, currently Managing Director of the Good Care Group, as Managing Director. Together they will lead the strategic development of Sodexo's UK home care business comprised of Prestige Nursing + Care and The Good Care Group. Dominique Kent, currently COO of The Good Care Group, will lead the continued growth of The Good Care Group as Managing Director and continue her role as Vice Chair of the UK Home Care Association.

Sarosh Mistry, CEO Sodexo Home Care Worldwide, said: "Both Sodexo and The Good Care Group share a common mission to help our consumers age in their homes as independently and comfortably as possible. This cultural alignment is key to Sodexo and it is its core values that makes The Good Care Group such a natural fit into Sodexo's Worldwide Home Care business. The Good Care Group has built a very successful business in the UK, based on delivering high quality live-in care. Together, we see tremendous opportunity to offer a choice of home care solutions to consumers with complex care needs."





Fiona Lowry, CEO of The Good Care Group said: "The Good Care Group mission is to provide the highest quality home care services, enabling people to enjoy staying in their own homes and community for as long as possible. We are proud to have enhanced the quality of life for many consumers in the UK. Now as a part of Sodexo, we have a shared commitment to improving the quality of life of those we serve and expanding the care we can provide."





About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 72 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 460,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key figures (as of August 31, 2018)



20.4 billion euro in consolidated revenues



460,000 employees



19th largest private employer worldwide



72 countries



100 million consumers served daily



14 billion euro in market capitalization (as of January 22, 2019)

About The Good Care Group

The Good Care Group was founded in the UK in 2009 with a vision of becoming the leading provider of high-quality home care services that enable people to live well in their home for longer. The Good Care Group delivers live-in care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Care is delivered at the home of the consumers and its business philosophy is focused on its commitment to delivering quality care to those who need assistance to live independently, are dealing with debilitating or serious health conditions.

The Good Care Group operates under two brands: The Good Care Group and Oxford Aunts.

The Good Care Group is registered with the UK government regulators - the Care Quality Commission (CQC) - and is rated OUTSTANDING, the highest possible rating.

With around 1050 employees, The Good Care Group has an annual revenue of £32M (FY18).

