April 8, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Aallon Group Plc shares (short name: AALLON) commence today on Nasdaq First North Finland. The company belongs to the Industrials sector. Aallon Group is the 14th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019, and it represents the second listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2019. Aallon Group Plc is a nation wide accounting services provider operating locally and close to the customer. Aallon Group offers accounting and payroll services, consulting services, financial management services and industry specific accounting solutions. Aallon Group operates in 11 sites in Finland with headcount of 210. Aallon Group has appr. 2 700 customers of which a majority are SME's from various industries. Aallon Group's pro forma net sales totalled EUR 15.4 million in 2018 and pro forma EBIT totalled EUR 2.1 million. For more information: www.aallongroup.fi "We are delighted by the great interest the investors have shown to our IPO. Aallon Group is a profitably growing accounting firm providing services locally and close to the customer. Our goal is to grow faster than the market. IPO provides even better opportunities to excecute our growth strategy. We want to thank our new shareholders for the confidence and welcome to join our growth strategy", says Aallon Group's CEO Elina Pienimäki. "We welcome Aallon Group to Nasdaq First North," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "We congratulate the company on the completion of its very successful IPO, and we look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its shareholders." Aallon Group Plc has appointed Alexander Corporate Finance Oy as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic (Nasdaq First North Denmark is regulated as an alternative marketplace). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market.