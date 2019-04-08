TV Homes across the U.S. will continue to receive Crown Media Family Networks' channels because of an important renewal agreement with SES, the world's leading satellite operator.

As part of the nine-year deal announced today, Crown Media will migrate its popular Hallmark Channel portfolio from the AMC-11 satellite to SES-1, one of three satellites that are home to the leading cable programming distribution platform over North America.

Crown Media will leverage a full transponder of C-band capacity aboard SES-1 to reach its total audience of more than 85-million U.S. cable homes with its flagship Hallmark Channel and the highly successful Hallmark Drama and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channels.

"Crown Media has played a vital role in the advancement of content production, building a brand synonymous with quality programming," Steve Bunke, Vice President of Sales and Market Development for SES Video in North America. "SES is honored to earn Crown Media's trust, as we enter a new and strategic distribution agreement aimed at enabling a new wave of collaborative innovation over the next decade."

About Hallmark Channel

Hallmark Channel, owned by Hallmark Cards, Inc., is Crown Media Family Networks' flagship 24-hour cable television network, distributed nationwide in high definition (HD) and standard definition (SD) to 85 million homes. As the country's leading destination for quality family entertainment, Hallmark Channel delivers on the 100-year legacy of the Hallmark brand. In addition to its signature new, original movies, the network features an ambitious lineup of other new, original content, including scripted primetime series, such as "Good Witch," "When Calls the Heart" and "Chesapeake Shores"; annual specials including "Kitten Bowl"and "Hero Dog Awards"; and a daily, two-hour lifestyle show, "Home Family." Additionally, Hallmark Channel is the exclusive home to world premiere presentations of the acclaimed Hallmark Hall of Fame franchise. Dedicated to helping viewers celebrate life's special moments, Hallmark Channel also offers annual holiday programming franchises, including "Countdown to Christmas," "Countdown to Valentine's Day," "Summer Nights," "Fall Harvest" and "Winterfest." Rounding out the network's diverse slate are some of television's most beloved comedies and series, including "The Golden Girls" and "Frasier."

About SES

SES is the world's leading satellite operator with over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 355 million TV homes, through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV networks globally. The SES Video portfolio includes MX1, a leading media service provider offering a full suite of innovative services for both linear and digital distribution, and the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach in Europe. SES Networks provides global managed data services, connecting people in a variety of sectors including telecommunications, maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as well as governments and institutions across the world. The SES Networks portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50 public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b, the only non-geostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services today. Further information is available at: www.ses.com

