STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO has, through its newly awarded GSA contract, received an order of SEK 111 million from a new customer within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

The order includes INVISIO communications and hearing protection solutions and will be delivered during April - September 2019.

"We are proud to deliver our advanced communication systems to new units within the U.S. Department of Defense. INVISIO's systems are world leading in its segment and with this order we are strengthening our position further. We are particularly satisfied that this order was received through our newly awarded GSA contract," said Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.

This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the CEO, on April 8, 2019 at 8.30 CET.

About INVISIO Communications AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/invisio-communications-ab/r/invisio-receives-sek-million-111-order-from-a-new-customer-in-the-us,c2783081

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17798/2783081/1021548.pdf INVISIO receives SEK million 111 order from a new customer in the US

For more information, please contact:

Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO

INVISIO Communications

Mobil: + 45-53-72-7722

E-mail: lhh@invisio.com