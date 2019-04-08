Teradata now provides as-a-service offerings for analytics at scale in public, private and hybrid cloud environments

Teradata (NYSE: TDC), the industry's only Pervasive Data Intelligence company, today announced three new offerings for its Teradata Vantage platform, reflecting Teradata's commitment to offering as-a-service capabilities to meet the needs of their customers. These capabilities provide choice and flexibility for customers operating on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, private cloud or hybrid cloud environments. New offers include (1) adding AWS Marketplace as a channel for consuming Teradata software on an as-a-service basis, (2) introducing a turnkey on-premises offer which provides key cloud benefits while remaining within customers' data centers and (3) driving a new hybrid cloud disaster recovery service to complement a firm's physical infrastructure with an on-demand secondary system in the cloud. By leveraging automation and Teradata's unique expertise in managing complex analytic environments at scale, organizations can focus instead on finding answers to their toughest business challenges.

Today's enterprises are increasingly turning to cloud-based, as-a-service offerings to move faster, be more responsive and add capabilities as needed, while ensuring they remain on the latest software release and reduce the drag of technical debt. Teradata addresses these requirements and more as each new as-a-service offering extends the value and application of Vantage, Teradata's flagship platform that was designed to simplify analytic ecosystems and de-risk decision-making, even at scale. In addition to providing access to 100 percent of an organization's information, Vantage consolidates analytic silos into a single platform. The location of the data or workloads is not a deterrent, since the same Vantage software runs on every deployment option.

"Vantage has already been picked up by customers faster than any other product in Teradata's history," said Reema Poddar, Chief Product Officer at Teradata. "We're enormously proud of that, and we also understand that many of our users would prefer to have as-a-service options for Vantage. We have delivered that capability and today we are extending it to ensure all of Teradata's customers, regardless of where they stand in their cloud or analytic journey, have an as-a-service offering to choose from. Teradata Vantage is tailor-made to help enterprises get the most return from their investments and focus on what truly matters: getting answers through real-time intelligence, not managing IT infrastructure."

Now available as-a-service on AWS, Microsoft Azure, Teradata Cloud and on-premises, Teradata Vantage empowers firms to consume the company's market-leading analytic capabilities any way they prefer, in the environment they prefer. This choice and flexibility is highly supportive of a hybrid cloud environment and ensures that Teradata customers aren't held back from, or forced into, decisions about when and how to leverage the cloud in conjunction with their on-premises analytic ecosystems. Once an as-a-service subscription has been activated, users can spin up Vantage's capabilities rapidly, accelerating time-to-value with the ability to scale up or down quickly on a self-service basis as business requirements change. Teradata monitors and manages the infrastructure, guarantees system availability and offers the lowest cost per query at scale of any analytics platform on the market today.

The following as-a-service offerings add to, and replace, the existing offerings launched under the IntelliCloud brand.

Vantage: Now available as-a-service through AWS Marketplace

Simplifying the process for subscribing to Teradata services, new options for Teradata Vantage allow customers to purchase some of the most up-to-date, innovative and effective analytic environments as-a-service on AWS. This new offering was designed to ease procurement by allowing customers to subscribe via what is often a pre-approved and preferred channel, making it easy to consume Vantage through an elastic, flexible capacity, as-a-service pricing model.

Existing AWS Marketplace users can bypass the time-consuming and frequently challenging process of gaining approval for a new purchase channel. The contract will be between the customer and AWS Marketplace and will appear on the monthly AWS statement as a single, simple transaction for the integrated package of Vantage software, AWS infrastructure and Teradata environment services.

Backed by the power of Vantage, firms subscribing through AWS Marketplace will find a unified, integrated environment delivering the best analytic functions and engines, accommodating preferred tools and languages, plus providing flexible support for multiple data types, formats and heterogeneous data stores.

Vantage: Now available as-a-service for on-premises deployments

Enterprises often have pre-existing large, long-term investments in their own data centers and infrastructure, creating associated data gravity and difficulties in moving to the cloud. Despite the attraction of hybrid cloud computing environments, many of these businesses choose to remain on-premises due to preference or regulatory requirements. The ideal solution would deliver the benefits of cloud consumption agility, flexibility and seamless elasticity without the trouble of moving data and applications offsite.

With Vantage, these customers gain the managed and elasticity advantages of the cloud and the industry's only platform for pervasive data intelligence, all while remaining within a physical domain they know and trust near the associated people, data and application ecosystem. Better yet, Teradata's as-a-service package of hardware, software and services is provided with minimal disruption to a company's analytic ecosystems or ongoing business operations.

To provide this "best of both worlds" hybrid cloud solution, Teradata provisions Vantage software and purpose-built infrastructure within an organization's data center and then monitors and manages the environment remotely. This approach allows Teradata customers to utilize their existing training, workflow, procedures and software customizations, thereby maximizing return on previous analytic investments.

Disaster Recovery As-a-Service

Another critical offering for organizations with on-premises deployments is Teradata Disaster Recovery As-a-Service (DRaaS), a hybrid cloud business continuity offering designed to mitigate the effect of catastrophic events. The unexpected loss of a production analytics system could mean more than just lost revenue; unplanned downtime can lead to loss of data and business reputation, decreased client satisfaction and retention, reduced employee morale, productivity issues and legal entanglements.

With the company's new DRaaS offering, Teradata employs the pay-as-you-go nature of the cloud to ensure customer business operations can continue with minimal disruption. For such organizations, Teradata provisions and manages cloud infrastructure, guarantees the recovery time and provides the assurance and assistance they need. Firms can back up and store their data in the cloud as frequently as desired and spin up the rest of the system only when needed a modern, cost-efficient approach to secondary systems which are rarely used but sorely needed in the event of a disaster scenario that renders the company's primary environments inoperable.

For many on-premises Teradata customers, DRaaS is also the first step in implementing a bimodal, hybrid cloud environment which takes advantage of the flexibility and elasticity that cloud provides while also potentially fulfilling a corporate cloud mandate.

Availability

As-a-service offerings for Vantage are now available via AWS Marketplace in most AWS Regions globally.

Vantage is also now available as-a-service for on-premises customers with substantial data ecosystems and investments.

As-a-service options for Vantage can also be purchased directly through Teradata using AWS, Azure or Teradata infrastructure.

Vantage Machine Learning and Graph engine as-a-service offerings will be available later this year.

For customers with on-premises Teradata systems also using Dell EMC Data Domain and Veritas NetBackup, Teradata Disaster Recovery As-a-Service is now available using AWS infrastructure in most AWS Regions globally; support for Teradata DRaaS using Azure infrastructure will be added later this year.

In addition to the standardized offers above, Teradata can also provide architecture, migration, project management and database administration assistance to customers wanting to leverage the skills and experience of a team that has done substantial quantities of successful enterprise-class migrations and implemented dozens of effective disaster recovery solutions for Teradata systems.

