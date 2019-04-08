Stay Focused with the Only Mobile-First Headset Needed for Your Workday

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced the launch of the Logitech Zone Wireless and Logitech Zone Wireless Plus Headsets, created from the ground up for people working in an open office environment. Leveraging Logitech's deep audio expertise, the Zone series of headsets delivers superior sound quality so users can take conference calls, listen to music, or block out distractions with active noise cancellation (ANC). As the first headsets that offer Qi wireless charging, Zone Wireless provides convenient charging at the user's desk.

"Many professionals bring their own headphones to work, however they do not address the typical needs of an open office," said Philippe Depallens, vice president and general manager of Logitech Audio. "Logitech Zone Wireless is designed with contemporary style, supreme comfort, and audio call clarity, as well as active noise cancellation and great sound quality for music, whenever and wherever you need it."

Ideal for The Open Office Environment

With Active Noise Cancellation, Zone Wireless eliminates background noise so you can focus, regardless of the ambient noise level in the workplace. The soft leatherette ear pad material and silicone padded headband make Zone Wireless comfortable to wear all day, which complements up to 15 hours of available talk time and music. Users have up to a 30m/100ft range, as well as a noise cancelling microphone for greater call clarity.

Mobile-First Workstyle

Perfect for today's mobile-first workstyle, Zone Wireless uses Easy-Switch technology to connect and switch easily between your smartphone and computer through Bluetooth or through a Bluetoothdongle. Once paired with the downloadable companion app, Logitech Tune, users can control the headset using the app, from activating the mute or ANC functions, to adjusting the sound equalizer for tuning the bass performance to your own liking, as well as providing firmware upgrades.

Intuitive and Simple to Use

The Zone Wireless interface is incredibly easy to use while on calls or listening to music. Simply push the main button in the center of the ear cup to answer/end calls or play/pause while listening to music. Users can also mute the headset by raising the microphone boom. At the end of the work day, simply fold Zone Wireless and place it on a Qi wireless charger or connect it to the included USB cable for quick and easy charging.

Logitech Zone Wireless is on display April 9-11 at the Google Cloud Next Conference in San Francisco. Come by Logitech's booth, #1505 in the West Hall of Moscone Center, to see Zone Wireless for yourself.

Partnerships:

Zone Wireless is Certified for Skype for Business and supported by Microsoft Teams. Logitech has worked closely with our Collaboration Partners including Google Cloud, Zoom, Fuze, Unify, TrueConf, and StarLeaf to ensure a seamless user experience. Zone Wireless will also support some of the most popular collaboration, conferencing and voice applications like BlueJeans,Cisco WebEx, Cisco Jabber, and GoToMeeting.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech Zone Wireless with Bluetooth is expected to be available in April 2019 for $199.99 in US and 219.99€ in Europe.

Logitech Zone Wireless Plus with the Logitech Unifying Plus Receiver has the same features and design as Zone Wireless but uses the world's first single USB receiver that can connect to a Logitech Unifying mouse, keyboard and Zone Wireless Plus headset. Logitech Zone Wireless Plus is expected to be available in June 2019 for $249.99 and 299.99€ in Europe. Logi Tune companion app is available on iStore and Google Play store.

Both models will be available for purchase globally through Logitech's authorized reseller network and via Logitech.com. When Logitech Zone Wireless is combined with Logitech BRIO, it provides a total video and audio solution for your desktop. Additionally, Zone webcam bundles will be available in selected channels. For more information, please visit Logitech.com, our blog or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

