Wirecard Enables Fully Digital Payments for Elush, Largest Apple Premium Reseller in Singapore

Wirecard supports Elush's omnichannel efforts by ensuring smooth digital in-store and secure online payments

Elush operates 18 physical stores across Singapore , along with an online shop

ASCHHEIM, Germany and SINGAPORE, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wirecard, the global innovation leader in digital financial technology, announced today its collaboration with Elush Retail Group, Singapore's largest Apple Premium Reseller to advance the company's omnichannel sales strategy. Wirecard will provide digital payment services to the group, in both their physical shops and online stores, by way of its fully integrated digital financial commerce platform.

The Elush Retail Group operates 16 iStudio stores in key areas including Singapore Changi Airport and the luxurious Orchard Road, in addition to the online shop, www.istudiosg.com, and two EpiCentre storefronts, acquired in 2018. Wirecard will also provide the backbone for the EpiCentre online store when it launches, thus further empowering the group's omnichannel efforts within its O2O (online-to-offline) strategy.

"We are excited to deliver a fully digital and straightforward checkout experience to our on- and offline customers," said Oshyn Kay, Head of Marketing at Elush. "Elush Retail Group is dedicated to not only meeting our customers' needs, but exceeding their expectations and offering an optimal shopping experience. We are happy to partner with Wirecard for digital financial commerce services, and look forward to advancing our cooperation as our business continues to expand."

"At Wirecard, we are constantly seeking collaborations that deliver innovative solutions. We are thrilled to partner with Elush and provide our payment technology to support a digital customer journey that will benefit shoppers across the country," added Judith Loh, Head of Relationship Management, APAC Sales at Wirecard. "The growth of digital payments in Singapore has brought significant advantages for consumers, who enjoy a seamless shopping experience, but also for retailers who see higher productivity. We look forward to continuing to bring these benefits to consumers and businesses across the globe."

Digital payments are increasingly popular in Singapore. According to the Monetary Authority of Singapore, more than 8 in 10 Singaporean consumers use digital payments, and nearly 3 in 5 merchants in the island city-state accept them.

Elush's business started in 2003 as a Nike-only concept store retailer and to date continues to expand its presence with iStudio and EpiCentre stores islandwide, providing a more convenient and accessible shopping experience downtown and in the respective heartlands by way of its omnichannel efforts, along with its other businesses.

In addition to digital payment services, Wirecard ensures a secure checkout experience for iStudio e-commerce customers. In-store iStudio shoppers also benefit from value-added services such as installment plans for large purchases and currency conversion for customers from abroad.

About Wirecard:

Wirecard (GER: WDI) is one of the world's fastest growing digital platforms in the area of financial commerce. We provide both business customers and consumers with a constantly expanding ecosystem of real-time value-added services built around innovative digital payments by using an integrated B2B2C approach. This ecosystem concentrates on the areas payment & risk, retail & transaction banking, loyalty & couponing, data analytics & conversion rate enhancement in all sales channels (online, mobile, ePOS). Wirecard operates regulated financial institutions in several key markets and holds issuing and acquiring licenses from all major payment and card networks. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DAX and TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060). Visit us on www.wirecard.com, follow us on Twitter @wirecard and on Facebook @wirecardgroup.

About Elush:

Elush Retail Group is an organization of companies that begun operations in 2003. Elush currently operates and manage brands like iStudio (Apple Premium Reseller), EpiCentre (Tech Lifestyle) and previously represented Nike, Celio and Tous in the Singapore market. In 2007, Elush (T3) Pte Ltd was appointed Apple Premium Reseller. To date, iStudio has expanded to 16 stores, of which 4 are within Singapore Changi Airport and several along Orchard Road as well as multiple in the heartlands. In December 2016, iStudio revamped their website to launch their e-commerce business: www.istudiosg.com, offering exclusive online promotions and giving patrons the opportunity to purchase Apple products online to reserve their stock before heading to the respective stores for collection or to opt for shipping, only applicable and free within Singapore. With best retail practices, good teamwork, dedication to service excellence and constant improvement, Elush has won several Excellent Service Awards (EXSA). This is a national award held annually and recognizes individuals who have delivered quality service. The Singapore Retailers Association and SPRING Singapore are part of the organizing committee of the event.

Wirecard media contact:

Wirecard AG

Jana Tilz

Tel.: +49(0)89-424-1363

Email: jana.tilz@wirecard.com

Elush media contact:

Elush Retail Group

Ivan Chng

Tel.: +65-6836-3531

Email: ivan.chng@elushretail.com