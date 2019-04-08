Eurocastle Investment Limited: Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 5 April 2019

Contact:

International Administration Group (Guernsey) Limited

Company Administrator

Attn: Mark Woodall

Tel: +44 1481 723450





Share Buyback Programme: Transactions in week ending 5 April 2019

Guernsey, 8 April 2019 - Eurocastle Investment Limited ("Eurocastle" or the "Company") today announces that between 1 April 2019 and 5 April 2019, under its non-discretionary share buyback programme with Liberum Capital Limited (acting as the Company's broker) announced on 7 March 2019 (the "Third Buyback Programme"), it bought back 11,224 of its ordinary shares at an average price of €7.04 per ordinary share. These purchases were made pursuant to the authority granted at its Annual General Meeting on 20 June 2018. The purchased shares will all be held as treasury shares.





The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of the Company and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.





The following transactions have been made under the buyback programme:

Accumulated, most recent announcement Platform code Volume Volume Weighted Average Price Gross Value (€) 01/04/2019 BATE 69 6.98 482 XLON 1,698 6.86 11,657 CHIX 97 6.99 678 TRQX 112 6.98 782 Total 1,976 6.88 13,598 02/04/2019 BATE 64 7.01 449 XLON 1,942 7.00 13,585 CHIX 79 7.02 555 TRQX 279 7.01 1,956 Total 2,364 7.00 16,544 03/04/2019 BATE 14 7.02 98 XLON 1,717 7.03 12,076 CHIX 35 7.10 248 TRQX 95 7.14 679 Total 1,861 7.04 13,101 04/04/2019 BATE 63 7.18 452 XLON 2,224 7.19 15,991 CHIX 74 7.35 544 TRQX 95 7.27 690 Total 2,456 7.20 17,677 05/04/2019 BATE 64 7.12 434 XLON 2,269 7.04 15,972 CHIX 145 7.09 1,028 TRQX 92 7.10 654 Total 2,567 7.05 18,087







Following the above transactions:





The total number of ordinary shares of the Company in issue is 63,813,362





The total number of ordinary shares held by Eurocastle in treasury is 18,769,145 (equal to 29.4% of the Company's share capital)





The total number of voting rights exercisable by holders of ordinary shares of the Company is 45,044,217, as voting rights of shares held in treasury are suspended.







ABOUT EUROCASTLE





Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company that focuses on investing in performing and non-performing loans and other real estate related assets primarily in Italy. The Company is Euro denominated and is listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol "ECT". Eurocastle is managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading global investment manager. For more information regarding Eurocastle Investment Limited and to be added to our email distribution list, please visit www.eurocastleinv.com.







Set out below are all trades completed between 1 April 2019 and 5 April 2019:







Platform code Volume Price Gross Value (€) 01/04/2019 XLON 3 6.90 20.70 XLON 139 6.90 959.10 XLON 100 6.90 690.00 TRQX 23 6.94 159.62 CHIX 20 7.02 140.40 TRQX 23 7.04 161.92 BATE 2 6.98 13.96 BATE 2 6.98 13.96 BATE 1 6.98 6.98 CHIX 77 6.98 537.46 TRQX 66 6.98 460.68 BATE 64 6.98 446.72 XLON 397 6.90 2,739.30 XLON 396 6.86 2,716.56 XLON 31 6.86 212.66 XLON 15 6.82 102.30 XLON 290 6.82 1,977.80 XLON 127 6.82 866.14 XLON 100 6.86 686.00 XLON 100 6.86 686.00 Total 1,976 6.88 13,598.26 02/04/2019 XLON 149 7.02 1,045.98 XLON 122 7.02 856.44 XLON 98 7.02 687.96 XLON 282 7.02 1,979.64 XLON 118 7.02 828.36 XLON 234 7.02 1,642.68 CHIX 16 7.08 113.28 XLON 1 6.96 6.96 BATE 13 7.06 91.78 TRQX 24 7.06 169.44 XLON 224 6.92 1,550.08 XLON 26 6.92 179.92 TRQX 29 7.02 203.58 TRQX 24 6.94 166.56 BATE 14 6.98 97.72 XLON 109 6.92 754.28 CHIX 17 7.04 119.68 TRQX 6 7.08 42.48 TRQX 19 7.08 134.52 TRQX 5 7.00 35.00 XLON 90 7.00 630.00 TRQX 172 7.00 1,204.00 CHIX 46 7.00 322.00 XLON 243 7.00 1,701.00 BATE 37 7.00 259.00 XLON 246 7.00 1,722.00 Total 2,364 7.00 16,544.34 03/04/2019 XLON 260 6.96 1,809.60 XLON 66 6.96 459.36 XLON 78 7.02 547.56 XLON 150 7.02 1,053.00 XLON 51 7.02 358.02 CHIX 18 7.06 127.08 XLON 613 7.04 4,315.52 XLON 4 7.04 28.16 BATE 14 7.02 98.28 TRQX 6 7.06 42.36 TRQX 21 7.12 149.52 XLON 495 7.08 3,504.60 TRQX 41 7.18 294.38 CHIX 17 7.14 121.38 TRQX 27 7.12 192.24 Total 1,861 7.04 13,101.06 04/04/2019 CHIX 20 7.40 148.00 CHIX 12 7.60 91.20 TRQX 22 7.36 161.92 CHIX 20 7.40 148.00 BATE 14 7.26 101.64 TRQX 18 7.26 130.68 XLON 345 7.22 2,490.90 XLON 5 7.22 36.10 XLON 1 7.22 7.22 XLON 50 7.22 361.00 XLON 17 7.22 122.74 XLON 143 7.22 1,032.46 XLON 111 7.22 801.42 XLON 286 7.22 2,064.92 XLON 435 7.22 3,140.70 TRQX 25 7.26 181.50 XLON 420 7.12 2,990.40 TRQX 14 7.30 102.20 CHIX 17 7.12 121.04 BATE 13 7.16 93.08 TRQX 16 7.12 113.92 CHIX 5 7.16 35.80 XLON 30 7.16 214.80 XLON 381 7.16 2,727.96 BATE 36 7.16 257.76 Total 2,456 7.20 17,677.36 05/04/2019 XLON 390 7.10 2,769.00 XLON 15 7.10 106.50 TRQX 21 7.12 149.52 CHIX 30 7.04 211.20 BATE 12 7.18 86.16 CHIX 25 7.12 178.00 BATE 49 7.10 347.90 CHIX 90 7.10 639.00 TRQX 71 7.10 504.10 XLON 404 7.10 2,868.40 XLON 440 7.04 3,097.60 XLON 424 6.98 2,959.52 XLON 5 7.04 35.20 XLON 274 7.04 1,928.96 XLON 317 6.96 2,206.32 Total 2,567 7.05 18,087.38





