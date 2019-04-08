Enea Announces Partnership With Fortinet to Accelerate Adoption of Secure SD-WAN on uCPE

Partnership provides a flexible and cost-effective solution integrating Enea NFV Access and FortiGate NG Firewall for secure SD-WAN

KISTA, Sweden, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea (NASDAQ Stockholm: ENEA), a global supplier of network software platforms and world-class services, today announced a partnership with Fortinet, a global supplier of cybersecurity solutions, around secure SD-WAN for white box universal customer premise equipment (uCPE). The partnership aims to provide a flexible and cost-effective solution integrating Enea NFV Access and FortiGate Next Generation Firewall for secure SD-WAN. Already verified, the joint solution is commercially deployable on any white box scaling from cost-sensitive entry-level to high-performance devices.

Moving away from traditional appliance-based connectivity to virtualized network functions on uCPE increases flexibility and lowers both operational and capital costs. Thanks to a generic and flexible platform at the customer premise, communication service providers (CSPs) can add new value-added services for managed SD-WAN to their enterprise offerings. A key requirement is flexibility to offer services for different use cases and performance requirements, which requires a scalable platform.

"Onboarding FortiGate on Enea NFV Access provides a tremendous opportunity for CSPs to save costs by virtualizing network functions on any white box uCPE, and to benefit from a world-class cybersecurity solution" said Vinod Sundarraj, Senior Director, Product Marketing at Fortinet. "The highly scalable joint solution also significantly lowers the cost-barriers for enterprise SD-WAN."

"Fortinet is a leader in network security and perfectly positioned to provide secure SD-WAN solutions for the quickly growing uCPE market. We are very happy to announce this important partnership and look forward to providing secure and flexible solutions based on our joint offering", said Adrian Leufvén SVP of Enea's OS Business Unit.

Enea NFV Access is a uniquely scalable NFVI software platform that makes it possible to run FortiGate secure SD-WAN on white box uCPEs with as little as 2 cores and 2 GB of RAM, and still have full management and automation capabilities. Enea NFV Access is not based on data center software like OpenStack: it is designed for edge applications and uses NETCONF to provide the management interface. It runs on any white box uCPE and integrates with any orchestration solution through a REST API.

Enea will be a sponsor at Accelerate 19, Fortinet's annual global partner and user conference, to promote the partnership and joint solutions. Accelerate 19 is taking place April 8-11, 2019 at the Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida. Fortinet's conference will bring together customers and partners to learn from and collaborate with many of the industry's top leaders and technical experts. Through timely keynote sessions, hands-on labs, and breakout sessions, attendees will discover innovative ways to improve their overall security posture.

