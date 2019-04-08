The European Magazine Announces Winners of the Business Awards 2019

LONDON, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The European continues with its annual recognition of excellence across the world of commerce. As the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals reshape the corporate agenda, companies are realising that success is measured beyond the balance sheet. Along with product innovation, positive contributions to society and sound stewardship of the environment are becoming the benchmarks by which results are judged. The following highlights the companies and individuals looking to realise a vision for better business.

al khaliji - Best Corporate Bank - Qatar

al khaliji - Best Financial Inclusion Program - Qatar

Andres Meta, BIND Banco Industrial

Banking CEO of the Year - Argentina

Arche Family Office

Best Family Office - Luxembourg

Arche Wealth Management

Most Innovative Investment Company - Luxembourg

Augusto Mitidieri, Sintetica

Best Performing CEO Pharma - Europe

AvaTrade - Best Affiliation Programme

AvaTrade - Best Broker

BAC Credomatic

Bank of the Year - Costa Rica

BAC Credomatic

Bank of the Year - Honduras

BAC Credomatic

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Costa Rica

BAC Credomatic

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year Central America and Caribbean

Banco BNI Europa - Bank of the Year - PortugalBanco FINCA

Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility

Banco FINCA - Social Impact Bank of the Year

Ivan Tobar, Banco FINCA - Social Impact Leader of the Year

Banco Nacional de Guinea Ecuatorial

Best Bank Equatorial Guinea

Banco Nacional de Guinea Ecuatorial

Best Bank for International Trade - Equatorial Guinea

Banco Popular Dominicano

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Dominican Republic

Banco Popular Dominicano

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Dominican Republic

Bancolombia

Bank of the Year - Colombia

Bancolombia

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Colombia

Bancolombia

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Latin America

Banco Sol SA

Best Human Capital Development Program & CSR - Angola

Banco Solidiario S.A

Innovation in Financial Inclusion and Social Responsibility - Bolivia

Banco Solidiario S.A

Social Impact Bank of the Year - Bolivia

Bank of China Macau Branch

Best SME Partner Bank - Macau

Bank of Industry

Best SME Partner Bank - Nigeria

Banreservas

Commercial Bank of the Year - Dominican Republic

Barents Re

Best Bonds Offering - Reinsurance

Barents Re

Best Overall Reinsurance Company - Luxembourg

BBVA Bancomer

Bank of the Year - Mexico

BBVA Bancomer

Best Bank for Financial Inclusion - Mexico

BBVA Bancomer

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Mexico

BCI

Bank of the Year - Mozambique

BCI

Innovative Digital Bank of the Year - Mozambique

BCS - Best Corporate Bank - Angola

BCS - Best Private Bank - Angola

BIM Asset Management

Social Impact Company of the Year - Bolivia

BIM Asset Management

Sustainable Fund Management Company of the Year - Bolivia

BLOM BANK

Bank of the Year - Lebanon

BLOM BANK

Bank of the Year - MENA

BLOM BANK

Strongest Performing Bank - Lebanon

BNI

Banco Nacional de Investimento Best Investment Bank - Mozambique

BTG Pactual Colombia

Investment Bank of the Year - Colombia

BTG Pactual Colombia

Investment Fund Management Firm of the Year - Colombia

CABEI - Central American Bank for Economic Integration

Best Sustainable Bond Issuer of the Year - Latin America

CABEI - Central American Bank for Economic Integration

Infrastructure Financing Institution of the Year - Latin America

CABEI - Central American Bank for Economic Integration

Sustainable Financial Institution of the Year - Latin America

Canales Auty

Natural Resources Advisory Firm of the Year - Latin America

Coutinho Nobre Miguel, Banco Sol SA

Banking CEO of the Year - Angola

CreditEase

Financial Technology Company of the Year - Asia

Cre´dito Real

SME's Financing Company of the Year - Mexico

Cre´dito Real

Innovation in Financial Inclusion & Social Responsibility - Mexico

Cre´dito Real

Consumer Financing Company of the Year - Mexico

Deutsche Bank Portugal

Best Private Banking - Portugal

Dr. Moris Bekezela Mpofu, Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company

Best CEO in Sustainable Mining Industry - ZimbabweFBS - Best Forex Broker - Europe

Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A.

Asset Management Company of the Year - Colombia

Fiduciaria de Occidente S.A.

Most Innovative Investment Management Company - Colombia

Grupo Rotoplas

Leading Company in Corporate Governance - Mexico

Grupo Rotoplas

Sustainable Water Solutions Company of the Year - Latin America

Intercorp - Tax Consultancy Firm of the Year

International Capital Management AG

Best Performer Alternative Equity Strategy

International Investment Bank

Trade and Finance Bank of the Year - CEE

Juan Carlos Mora, Bancolombia

Banking CEO of the Year - Colombia

Kurt Koenigfest, Banco Solidiario S.A.

Social Impact Leader of the Year - Bolivia

Leonardo Braune, Intercorp

Best International Tax Consultant of the Year

Manuel Alejandro Grullon, Banco Popular Dominicano

Banking CEO of the Year - Dominican Republic

Mapfre Peru

Life Insurance Company of the Year - Peru

Mapfre Peru

Most Innovative Insurance Company of the Year - Peru

N. Vasantha Kumar, People's Bank

Banking CEO of the Year - Sri Lanka

Nashwa Al Ruwaini, Pyramedia

Media CEO of The Year - MENA

Natal Joint Municipal Pension Funds

Best Financial Inclusion - Pension Fund - South Africa

Natal Joint Municipal Pension Funds

Pension Fund of the Year - South Africa

Ngern Tid Lor Company Limited

Best Financial Service Provider (non-bank) - Thailand

Ning Tang, CreditEase

Fintech CEO of the Year - Asia

OenoFuture - Fine Wine Investment Firm of the Year - Europe

Olukayode Pitan, Bank of Industry

Banker of the Year - Nigeria

Paulo Sousa, BC - Best Banking CEO - Southern Africa

Pellerano & Herrera

Most Innovative Law Firm of the Year - Dominican Republic

Pellerano & Herrera

Corporate and Commercial Law Firm of the Year - Dominican Republic

People's Bank

Best Bank - Sri Lanka

People's Bank

Best Financial Inclusion Program - Sri Lanka

Piyasak Ukritnukun, Ngern Tid Lor Company Limited

Financial CEO of the Year - Thailand

Prima AFP

Leading Institution in Sustainability and SRI - Peru

Prima AFP

Pension Fund of the Year - Peru

Produbanco

Bank of the Year - Ecuador

Produbanco

Best Bank in Corporate Governance - Ecuador

Produbanco

Innovative Digital Retail Bank of the Year - Ecuador

Pyramedia

Best Media Consultancy and Production Firm - MENA

Ricardo Cuesta Delgado, Produbanco

Banking CEO of the Year - Ecuador

Ricardo Pellerano, Pellarano & Herrera

Lawyer of the Year - Dominican Republic

SURA Asset Management Mexico

Leading Company in Social Responsible Investment - Mexico

SURA Asset Management Mexico

Most Innovative Asset Management Company - Mexico

SURA Investment Management

Investment Management Company of the Year - Mexico

Tomas Matola, BNI

Banco Nacional de Investimento Banking CEO of the Year - Mozambique

Trading Y bolsa Para Torpes

Best Trading Education Provider - Spain

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company

Best Corporate Governance Principles - Zimbabwe

