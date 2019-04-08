SpaceChain opens operation in the United Kingdom to explore opportunities in Europe's commercial space ecosystem

SINGAPORE, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based SpaceChain has expanded its operations to the United Kingdom to leverage Europe's advanced space technologies and to drive economic development through SpaceChain's satellite infrastructure and blockchain technology.

SpaceChain UK Limited will be based in Harwell, Oxfordshire at the Satellite Applications Catapult (SAC), an independent innovation and technology company created by Innovate UK.

To kick off its new business venture, SpaceChain collaborated with SAC to host a workshop that explored the benefits of blockchain technologies and its applications for the commercial space industry. Attended by more than 60 professionals from all over the UK, the workshop introduced the potential of a community-based space platform.

"Last year, I travelled to the UK about six to seven times. During those visits, I met a lot of potential partners from various UK-based space companies and learned more about the ecosystem there. From tracking satellites to building new rockets, the UK has played a vital role in the development of the space industry and we see more opportunities on the horizon," said Zee Zheng, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of SpaceChain.

SpaceChain has already partnered with several UK-based companies, including: Open Cosmos , a microsatellite platform designed to manage the process of bringing satellite services to businesses; NanoAvionics , a nanosatellite mission integrator that delivers new generation satellite buses and propulsion systems; and Alba Orbital , a pioneer in the development of PocketQube satellites.

Heading the new UK office as Director is SpaceChain's Chief Commercial Officer Nick Trudgen. A native of the UK, Trudgen speaks fluent Mandarin and specializes in UK-China trade and investment, with a focus on space, satellite, and telecommunications.

"We are very excited to explore the UK space ecosystem and bring the next generation of institutional grade blockchain services to existing and future satellite infrastructure. We have also received positive feedback from the entities we have met and we're looking forward to working more closely with our partners in the UK," said Trudgen.

