The world's largest sovereign wealth fund will invest in non-listed infrastructure, with the government stressing such commitments will not be a climate policy measure but an investment strategy. The fund had already announced an intent to gradually divest holdings in oil and gas companies and related projects.Norway's trillion-dollar Government Pension Fund Global - which includes sovereign wealth funds owned by the government of Norway and is the world's largest wealth fund - has been permitted to invest in renewable energy infrastructure projects and companies not listed on stock markets. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...