Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

SThree (STHR) SThree: Issue of Shares 08-Apr-2019 / 09:29 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 08 April 2019 SThree plc Issued share capital SThree plc announces that today it issued 11,002 new Ordinary shares of 1p each. For confirmation, the Company's issued capital is now 131,946,841 Ordinary shares of 1p each. Following this issue, the total number of voting rights in SThree is 130,901,507 ordinary shares of 1p each and there are 1,045,334 shares held in treasury. Jack Bowman Company Secretarial Assistant 0207 292 6892 ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: IOE TIDM: STHR LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares Sequence No.: 8122 EQS News ID: 796911 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2019 04:30 ET (08:30 GMT)