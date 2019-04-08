All the fundamentals are in place for Turkey to be a leading light in solar but an all-too-familiar lack of policy certainty, coupled with a troubled macroeconomic backdrop, mean the nation is still unable to realize its PV potential.Turkey's biggest solar show closed its doors on Saturday and the overwhelming impression was of a PV market at a crossroads - if not in full blown crisis. There is no doubting Turkey has the fundamentals and requisite drivers for rapid solar deployment, including established EPC providers and manufacturers which are all looking to Turkey's neighbors for opportunities. ...

