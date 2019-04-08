Regulatory News:

Orano announces an update of the Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Programme. The Base Prospectus of the Programme received a visa from the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) on April 5th 2019. It provides a legal framework for Orano's potential future financing transactions in the form of notes.

Orano is currently rated BB+ (negative outlook) by S&P Global Ratings France SAS.

The Base Prospectus of the Programme is available on the internet on the website of Orano at the following address: https://www.orano.group/en/finance/debt.

