Crypto.com Chain Boosts CRO Token Utility With 12% Council Node Rewards

HONG KONG, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, we are pleased to announce that we have partnered with AllNodes to offer its hosting service for the Crypto.com Chain Council Nodes. Owning and running a Council Node gives CRO token holders the ability to earn 12% rewards per annum.

Council Nodes Role and Functions: When the Crypto.com Chain Mainnet goes live, Council Nodes will be entrusted with key roles on the network, including but not limited to:

Execute settlement;

Order transactions;

Verify all transactions;

Provide an escrow ("Proof of Goods & Services Delivered") service.

Council Nodes are essential to ensuring the high-performance and security of the Crypto.com Chain.

Council Node Rewards: Each node will be rewarded in CRO for their contribution at 12% per annum.

Minimum Deposit Level:

500,000 CRO via Allnodes.com (Full nodes with self-custody on your wallet)

10,000 CRO via Crypto.com Wallet App (Shared nodes with custody on the App)

How to Participate:

Via AllNodes: We have partnered with AllNodes , the leading non-custodial, masternode hosting service. When using Allnodes, CRO tokens remain in a user's full control. You will receive node rewards directly to your wallet address. In support of our launch, AllNodes will offer 6 months free hosting for the first 100 hosted nodes. For further details: www.allnodes.com/cro/faq

To own a Council Node and begin reward accruals, all it takes is a few taps on the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App to deposit CRO tokens directly from your app CRO wallet. This is a new app feature that goes live today.

Notes: After Crypto.com Chain mainnet is live, deposit & reward rules may adjust to incentivize participants to contribute to the network and adhere to performance standards.

Eligibility: Crypto.com Wallet App approved users except citizens and residents of Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Switzerland or the United States of America.

About AllNodes

AllNodes is a non-custodial Masternodes hosting service, which allows you to host your Masternode in a few clicks without providing any sensitive information. Just in 4 months after launch AllNodes has become a leading service on the market (based on open data sources) ranked #1 by a total value of hosted Masternodes, recently exceeded a $20M mark. For more information please visit: www.allnodes.com

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 to accelerate the world's transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, the best place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which enables users to pay and be paid in any crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 120+ strong team. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com