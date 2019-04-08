AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH: AYOXXA launches LUNARIS Human and Mouse Chemokine Kits to explore chemokine signaling

AYOXXA launches LUNARISTM Human and Mouse Chemokine Kits to explore chemokine signaling

LUNARIS TM Chemokine Kits are validated for the quantitative analysis of up to 12 different chemokines in one sample

Panel composition is harmonized across species to allow translation of results from murine and human samples - from lab to clinic

The LUNARIS TM platform enables robust and scalable profiling of homeostatic and proinflammatory chemokine signatures in sample volumes as low as 3µl

AYOXXA will introduce these new kits at the 13th World Immune Regulation Meeting (booth #119) taking place from April 6th to 9th, 2019 in Davos, Switzerland

COLOGNE, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH, an international biotechnology company offering a range of products and services which enable advances in translational proteomics, today announces the expansion of its catalogue of kits for fully scalable multiplex protein analysis with the introduction of LUNARISTM Chemokine Kits for exploration of human (Human 11-Plex) and murine (Mouse-12-Plex) chemokine signaling pathways.

Chemokines constitute the largest family of cytokines and are increasingly relevant for translational research and play a role in many diseases. They mediate a wide range of powerful signaling cascades in immune cell migration, homeostasis, inflammation, angiogenesis, embryogenesis, cancer metastasis and many more medically-relevant functions. As such, LUNARISTM Chemokine Kits facilitate research in disease areas such as allergy and autoimmune diseases, tumor growth and cancer metastasis, infection biology and atherosclerosis.

"With the launch of the new LUNARISTM Chemokine Kits, we have further complemented our portfolio of kits for the investigation of immunoregulatory pathways," said Rodney Turner, CEO of AYOXXA. "These new kits allow researchers from basic to clinical research environments to profile homeostatic and proinflammatory chemokine signatures in a wide range of disease-relevant functions. Moreover, chemokine repertoires of some signaling pathways are highly conserved between mice and humans. This degree of conservation makes murine models an ideal choice for more than just immunology models and allow for a rapid translation of results from laboratory models to human clinical studies, from model to man, from data to insight."

"Being at the forefront of translational research and proteomics today, the launch of the LUNARISTM Chemokine Kits is a further step to establish LUNARISTM as the tool of choice for modern biomarker analysis, the development of disease specific biomarker signatures and the identification of novel targets for drug development, patient stratification and monitoring," said Wolfgang Kintzel, Co-CEO of AYOXXA. "AYOXXA is continuously expanding its portfolio of dedicated biomarker panels with a strong focus on biological relevance and clinical utility. We currently experience an ever increasing interest in our product platform and these new kits are an example of our strategy to extend our presence and to bring our LUNARISTM system products to increasing numbers of users around the world."

LUNARISTM Chemokine Kits

Validated, scalable, robust

LUNARISTM Chemokine Kits are designed for the exploration of human (Human 11-Plex) and murine (Mouse-12-Plex) chemokine signaling pathways. They comprise panels of highly-specific antibody pairs against most relevant chemokines including CCL2, CCL3, CCL4, CCL5, CCL11, CCL19, CCL20, CXCL1, murine CCL20, human CXCL8 (IL-8), CXCL10, CXCL12 and murine CX3CL1. These proinflammatory and homeostatic chemokines are known to be involved in disease areas such as allergy and autoimmune diseases, tumor growth and cancer metastasis, infection biology and atherosclerosis. Particularly noteworthy - the panel compositions of these kits are harmonized for human and murine samples and thus allow for a rapid translation of results from laboratory research to clinical studies.

LUNARISTM Chemokine Kits are optimized to be used with AYOXXA's proprietary multiplex protein analysis system, LUNARISTM, a fully integrated system that can be incorporated into any laboratory routine and is optimized to provide an easy-to-use, standardized workflow from sample to result. It combines the familiarity of standard immunoassay workflow with unmatched capability for low sample volume, scalability for low- to high-throughput applications and market leading data quality. The system comprises a dedicated LUNARISTM Reader and best-in-class LUNARISTM Software for image-based analysis with a 100% read-out of data points.

LUNARISTM kits follow a classical sandwich immunoassay principle with fluorescence readout. The BioChips and assays are painstakingly optimized using the best quality antibody-pairs to ensure the highest assay sensitivity and specificity with minimal cross-reactivity in a multiplex format. Due to the innovative BioChip format and planar geometry, LUNARISTM assays can be performed with sample volumes as low as 3µL - which represents only one-tenth of the volume required by comparable multiplex technologies. This low minimum volume requirement enables multiplex protein analysis from precious and scarce sample sources.

The new LUNARISTM Chemokine Kits complement the existing portfolio of standardized biomarker kits for the exploration of inflammation and immune response, as well as assay kits optimized for an extensive range of cytokines and growth factors, and those optimized for specific application areas, such as ophthalmology. For more information on the LUNARISTM Kit portfolio, please visit AYOXXA's website.

The company will be attending the 13th World Immune Regulation Meeting taking place from April 6th - 9th, 2019 in Davos, Switzerland. Visit the Company's booth #119 at the Exhibition Area and meet with Dr. Jörg Hefele, Business Development Manager Europe and Dr. Lars Franken, Senior Scientist, to discuss the most recent developments and learn how our products can help advance your research.

About AYOXXA

AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH is an international life science company based in Cologne (Germany) with offices in Boston, MA (USA) and Singapore. AYOXXA enables its customers and partners to utilize its reliable and optimized platform technology to fuel breakthroughs in all areas of life science research and to enhance success in translational science.

With LUNARISTM, its proprietary beads-on-a-chip multiplexing platform for advanced protein analysis, the Company is paving the way for translating knowledge generated in a laboratory environment through clinical studies in support of basic biology and drug development. With its advantages in terms of quality, flexibility, robustness and efficiency, LUNARISTM enables fully scalable quantitative validation of biomarkers in minute amounts of biological samples. AYOXXA is commercializing a growing portfolio of standardized ready-to-use biomarker assays, with a focus on the biology of inflammation and immune response.

For more information, please visit www.ayoxxa.com

Follow AYOXXA on LinkedIn.

LUNARISTM products are intended "for research use only" and may not be used in diagnostic procedures.

Media Contacts:

AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH MC Services AG Dr. Marion Lammertz Dr. Solveigh Mähler Marketing Manager Communications P: +49 (0) 221 222529 41 +49 (0) 211 529 252 19 E: marion.lammertz@ayoxxa.com solveigh.maehler@mc-services.eu



SOURCE: AYOXXA Biosystems GmbH

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541293/AYOXXA-Biosystems-GmbH-AYOXXA-launches-LUNARISTM-Human-and-Mouse-Chemokine-Kits-to-explore-chemokine-signaling