Flavors & Fragrances Market Size to Reach $28.64 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flavors and fragrances market size is anticipated to reach USD 28.64 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Flavors and fragrances deliver long-lasting sensory impressions, when applied through medical products, beverage, food, and other substances. These products enrich the overall aesthetic value and appeal of consumer goods.

Key suggestions from the report:

Aroma chemicals is projected to hold the largest share of flavors and fragrances market with more than 70.0% in terms of revenue by 2025

Increasing cost of R&D for fragrance compounds is expected to support the demand for aroma chemicals over the forecasts period

Essential oils are anticipated to grow as the fastest as well as largest emerging natural product segment

Demand for orange essential oil was valued at USD 1.64 billion in 2018

Fragrances application segment is predicted to lead the market and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR on account of availability of raw materials and increasing demand

Read 410 page research report with TOC on "Flavors and Fragrances Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Natural, Aroma), By Application (Flavors, Fragrances), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/flavors-fragrances-market

Flavors and fragrances are generally manufactured using essential oils and volatile chemicals to enhance existing flavors or to provide a precise flavor. The products are primarily categorized into natural and synthetic. Rising demand for natural and fresh products has added to exponential growth of the market.

Increasing demand for ready-to-eat and convenience foods, health and wellness foods coupled with technological advancements are predicted to trigger the flavors and fragrances market growth. Increasing consumer disposable income along with rapid industrialization in developing countries such as India and China is estimated to fuel the food flavors market.

Owing to the massive demand for natural products, forests have been chopped down to develop minute quantity of oil. Numerous arable lands have also been transformed into monoculture farming lands to nurture a single crop or plant gain a particular oil. This, in turn, has led to restricted availability of raw materials for natural products.

Flavor and fragrance producers operate by collaborating with artists, filmmakers, writers, musicians, and scientists to knock into artistic minds to reveal perfumes to new as well as constantly developing creative approaches and territories. Manufacturers also build creative teams which comprise fragrance perfumers, flavorists, and evaluators.

Grand View Research has segmented the global flavors and fragrances market on the basis of product, application and region:

• Flavors and Fragrances Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Natural

Essential Oils



Orange





Limonene







Myrcene







Others





Corn Mint





Menthol







Menthone







Others





Eucalyptus





Eucalyptol







Limonene







Others





Pepper Mint





Menthol







Menthone







Others





Lemon





Pinene







Limonene







Camphene



Oleoreins



Paprika





Piperine







Others





Black Pepper





Piperine







Others





Turmeric





Curcumin







Others





Ginger





Gingerol





Others



Others

Aroma Chemicals

Esters



Ethyl acetate





Benzyl acetate





Ethyl benzoate





Methyl decanoate





Others



Alcohol



Lauryl alcohol





Menthol





Others



Aldehyde



Benzaldehyde





Vanillin





Others



Phenol



Ethylvanillin





Others



Others

• Flavors and Fragrances Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Flavors



Confectionary





Convenience Foods





Bakery Food





Dairy Food





Beverages





Others



Fragrances



Fine fragrances





Cosmetics and Toiletries





Soaps & Detergents





Others

• Flavors and Fragrances Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America

U.S

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Central and South America

Brazil

Find more research reports on Food Additives & Nutricosmetics Industry, by Grand View Research:

Calcium Aluminosilicate Market - Global calcium aluminosilicate market growth is expected to grow over the forecast period on account of growing food and pharmaceutical industry.

Global calcium aluminosilicate market growth is expected to grow over the forecast period on account of growing food and pharmaceutical industry. Choline Chloride Market - Global choline chloride market is slated to witness high growth owing to burgeoning animal feed market over the forecast period.

Global choline chloride market is slated to witness high growth owing to burgeoning animal feed market over the forecast period. Beverage Ingredients Market - Global beverage ingredients market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the next seven years owing to increasing beverages popularity among younger consumers.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter