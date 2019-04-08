Energous Corporation Adds Dan Fairfax to its Board of Directors

Former Brocade executive brings extensive financial management leadership to his new role

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), the developer of WattUp, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced the addition of Dan Fairfax to its board of directors, effective immediately. Fairfax joins Energous' board with more than 25 years of financial and operational leadership experience at technology companies including Brocade Communications Systems, which was acquired by Broadcom in 2017, and Foundry Networks, among others.

"We are pleased to welcome Dan Fairfax as the newest member of our board of directors and value his extensive experience and business acumen, working at companies such as Brocade and Foundry Networks," said Stephen R. Rizzone, president and CEO of Energous Corporation. "Fairfax joins us at an exciting time for the company as wireless charging 2.0 begins to take hold and we continue to execute upon our mission of bringing true wireless charging 2.0 to market."

Fairfax is a seasoned executive who has served in a variety of financial management and operational leadership roles throughout his career. He most recently served as senior vice president and chief financial officer at Brocade through its acquisition by Broadcom. At Brocade, Fairfax also served as the company's vice president of global service and support, and as vice president of business operations, following Brocade's acquisition of Foundry Networks, where he was chief financial officer. Prior to that role, he served in various senior financial management positions at companies such as GoRemote Internet Communications, Ironside Technologies, Acta Technology, NeoVista Software, and Siemens and Spectra-Physics. In addition to serving on Energous' board, he is a member of the board of directors for Saama Technologies.

"In an industry expected to be worth more than $20 billion by 2023 according to research, I see tremendous market opportunity for Energous with its full spectrum portfolio of products that span silicon chips, antennas, software and a regulatory-approved technology that is mass-production ready," said Dan Fairfax, board of directors member at Energous Corporation. "I look forward to contributing to Energous' board discussions, drawing on my technology industry experience to provide strategic counsel as the company progresses in the years ahead."

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is leading the next generation of wireless charging - wireless charging 2.0 - with its award-winning WattUp® technology, which supports fast, efficient contact-based charging, as well as charging over-the-air. WattUp is a scalable, RF-based wireless charging technology that offers substantial improvements in contact-based charging efficiency, foreign object detection, orientation freedom and thermal performance compared to older, coil-based charging technologies. The technology can be designed into many different sized electronic devices for the home and office, as well as the medical, industrial, retail and automotive industries, and it ensures interoperability across products. As a systems solutions company, Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs. These include innovative silicon chips, antennas and software, for a large variety of applications, such as smartphones, fitness trackers, hearables, medical sensors and more. Energous received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging, and the company has more than 180 awarded patents/allowed applications for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date. For more information, please visit Energous.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that describe our future plans and expectations. These statements generally use terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "anticipate" or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include our statements about technology developments and wireless charging innovation. Our forward-looking statements speak only as of this date; they are based on current expectations and we undertake no duty to update them. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, in evaluating our forward-looking statements.

