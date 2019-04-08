The "UK Animation, VFX Games Industry: Strategies, Trends Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The UK games market is growing at a fast pace and revenues touched US$ 3.8 billion in 2017. The games sector is the fastest growing sector in the media and entertainment industry in the UK. The traditional gaming sector includes video games on PCs and games consoles that can connect to TVs and have portable hardware.
The console industry is still strong, especially in countries where consumers cannot afford to buy the newest models, which keeps older models in demand and gamers trade used console games with one another. The console market will continue to be popular due to the higher costs of digital video games and a lack of network infrastructure, especially in developing economies, which will keep physical distribution relevant. The console market is complemented by the proliferation of portable, handheld devices and tablets.
- The UK is Europe's second largest gaming market with over 32.4 million active users
- The total value of the UK games industry was US$ 4.18 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 5 billion by 2020
The British animation industry is characterised by a large number of small independent studios. There are around 469 studios in the UK, including those involved in the games sector, employing about 5,400 people. The majority of companies employ less than 10 people and the average annual turnover was approximately 750,000.
About 300 of these companies worked on mainstream production for film and television. Of these, about 50 regularly work on feature film and television programmes, as opposed to just producing commercials and promotional films. In addition to independent studios, the BBC also has a small in-house unit producing animation.
The UK's animation sector is a creative success story. It has many animation producers with an established international reputation. It is responsible for worldwide television hits like Thomas the Tank Engine, Wallace and Gromit, Bob the Builder, The Animals of Farthing Wood, Dangermouse, The World of Peter Rabbit, The Snowman, The Adventures of Captain Pugwash, Spot the Dog, Percy the Park Keeper, and 64 Zoo Lane, and feature films such as Watership Down, The Wind in the Willows, Chicken Run and Christmas Carol The Movie. US studios such as Walt Disney have previously based productions like Who Framed Roger Rabbit? in the UK. British animators have bagged international awards, including prestigious Oscars and International Emmy's.
