The total value of the Polish games industry was US$ 567 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 686 million by 2020.

Poland's animation can be traced back to before the First World War when Wadyslaw Starewicz made the early stop-motion films with insects. Funding support for film production in Poland is available from private as well as government sources as well as from industry associations.

The two key sources of funding are the Polish Film Institute (PFI) and the network of regional film funds. All Polish funds provide support to about 50% of the film budget, although, in the case of animation productions, the subsidy could be higher.

Key Topics Covered

European Animation Industry

DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT

Feature Film Industry in Europe

MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING

Trends in Europe

COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS

DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS

ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE

Animation Movie Budgets in Europe

Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe

ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES

CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE

Television Series Development in Europe

PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS

Copyright Chain in Europe

Co-Production Strategies in Europe

CONTRACTUAL ISSUES

KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS

CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING

Distribution Strategies in Europe

PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS

3D Market in Europe

ADVANTAGES OF 3D

DISADVANTAGES OF 3D

Industry Constraints and Challenges

Market size of European Animation, VFX Games industry

Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe

European Animation VFX industry Market Size

European Games industry Market Size

Animation, VFX Games industry in Poland

Recent Movie Trends in Poland

Successful Polish animations

INDUSTRY EVOLUTION AND KEY ANIMATION PRODUCTIONS

Key Animation Production Companies in Poland

Animation Funding in Poland

Industry Drivers, Challenges Opportunities

Strategies for Animation Studios in Poland

Value of Animation Industry in Poland

Size of Animation Industry in Poland

Key statistics about the Animation industry in Poland

Games Industry in Poland

KEY TRENDS IN THE POLISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY

VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN POLAND

ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN POLAND

Key Opportunities Strategies for Polish Video Games Industry

Video Games Market Segments

MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES

Polish Video Games Market Size Opportunity

Figures and Tables

Table 1: Leading European Animation Films By Theatre Admissions

Table 2: Leading European Film Companies

Table 3: Leading European Film Schools

Figure 1: Cinema Ticket Prices In Europe

Table 4: Leading European Animation Licensors And Licensed Properties

Table 5: European Animation Film Budgets

Table 6: European Animated Films

Table 7: Animation Funding Bodies In Europe

Figure 2: Eurimages Co-Productions Funding Pattern

Figure 3: Animation Co-Productions Funded By Eurimages

Table 8: Leading Animation Broadcasters In Europe

Table 9: Leading Animation Distributors In Europe

Table 10: Leading Children's Content Broadcasters In Europe

Figure 4: Global Animation Co-Production Network Of European Studios

Table 11: Animation Content Demand Forecast TV Channels In Europe

Figure 5: Break-Up Of Animation Content Demand By TV Channels In Europe

Figure 6: Market Size Of European Animation VFX Industry

Figure 7: Market Size Of European Games Industry

Figure 8: Polish Film Admission Statistics

Figure 9: Number Of Screens In Poland

Figure 10: Box Office Revenues In Poland

Figure 11: Polish Film Attendance Index

Figure 12: Polish Film Productions Per Year

Figure 13: Theatre Admissions In Poland

Figure 14: Early Polish Animation Productions

Figure 15: Academy Award Winning Animation Productions From Poland

Table 12: Animation Studios In Poland

Table 13: Key Polish Animation Productions

Table 14: Film Funding Bodies In Poland

Table 15: Film Commissions In Poland

Figure 16: Value Of Animation Industry In Poland

Figure 17: Annual Animation Content Produced In Poland

Figure 18: Number Of Animation Studios In Poland

Figure 19: Break-Up Of Animation Studios In Poland Based On Size

Figure 20: Break-Up Of Animation Studios In Poland Based On Capabilities

Figure 21: Classification Of Animation Studios In Poland Based On Applications

Figure 22: Number Of People Employed In The Polish Animation Industry

Figure 23: Cost Of Producing One Episode Of Animation Work In Poland

Figure 24: Annual Animation Content Produced By Poland

Figure 25: Break-Up Of Annual Animation Content Output Of Poland

Figure 26: 3D Animation Salaries In Poland

Figure 27: 2D Animation Salaries In Poland

Figure 28: Web Mobile Animation Animation Salaries In Poland

Figure 29: Gaming Salaries In Poland

Table 16: Leading Game Studios In Poland

Table 17: Top Grossing Play Store Gaming Applications In Poland

Table 18: Top Grossing Apple Store Gaming Applications In Poland

Figure 30: Polish Games Industry Revenues By Device Types

Figure 31: Market Size Of Polish Video Games Industry

Figure 32: Market Size Of Mobile Games Industry In Poland

Figure 33: Revenue Break-Down By Mobile Game Genres In Poland

