Learning Without Borders obtains B series funding

LONDON, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Through the recent rapid growth, UVIC's parent company Learning Without Borders has received capital investments of several million GBP and is set to become a global icon in university placement services.

A conference event to mark this special occasion was held on the 29th March in London. This was an exclusive investment made by Spark Ventures, a leading VC fund in the UK. The fund will be used by Learning Without Borders to promote its online university application platform - myOffer. Having been the parent company of UVIC for 16 years, Learning Without Borders has advocated in the development and support of overseas student and bringing the transparent university information to students on the one stop portal. The proceeds from this remarkable investment shall be strategically allocated towards market expansion, refining customer services, and portal development. The completion of this round of financing will see a new and improved online educational platform and a more prominent domination of the overseas student recruitment and service market covered by Learning Without Borders. 'We have 9 student support centres globally. In the next 2 years, further 5 centres will be launched in China and Australia," Announced by Amanda Wang, managing partner of Learning Without Borders.

Spark Ventures was established in 1996 and is Europe's leading tech venture capitalist firm. They have invested in more than 80 technology companies especially in the field of TMT, advanced manufacturing, eco tech etc. Born from these niche fields are leading internet companies such as Mergemarket.com, Lastminute.com.

MyOffer has, within 3 years, maintained a leading position within the global student recruitment sector in terms of student number, revenue and profit growth, credit to 4 rounds of VC funding during this period. Based on 50000+ student base, the firm has successfully built an eco platform for comprehensive international student services combining 51Room.com, the global student accommodation booking portal, and UP, a student career coaching and internship portal. "In the future, we hope to strengthen and continue taking advantage of our strong connections with the universities and large employers globally, break through barriers and create new opportunities for international students to achieve a truly unique experience for 'Learning Without Borders'," CEO Philip Hao said.