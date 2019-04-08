The "Czech Animation, VFX Games Industry: Strategies, Trends Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total value of the Czech games industry was US$ 163 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 197 million by 2020. Mobile hand-held games are the fastest growing segment, followed by Console games. The PC games segment is the slowest growing segment.

Czech VFX and post-production industries have benefited from the country's film incentive program, which continues to lure major film and TV projects. Prague-based Universal Production Partners (UPP) is the country's leading post-production and VFX house. UPP has handled VFX services for shows such as Tyrant, The Musketeers, Marco Polo, Gods of Egypt and The Walk

Other studios such as Progressive FX have recently worked on productions such as Admiral and Best Offer. Animation studio Maur Film co-produced the experimental short Superbia, and The Tree by Lucie Sunkova. Sunkova's productions are based on a unique paint-on-glass technique, which is very labor intensive. Recent popular animation productions include Zoo Story by Veronika Zacharova, Happy End by Jan Saska, Jan Balej's Little From the Fish Shop

The Czech animation industry and television channels are dominated by American cartoons. This dominance has been a feature since the Disney productions, came to the Czech Republic. Disney films still have a dominant position in Czech children's culture. Consequently, locally produced Czech animation seems to be affected by the impact of external media markets and subsequent media saturation.

American animated films have global reach as against European animation that always appeared somewhat independent and perhaps unconventional due to its thought-provoking content. Czech animation explores themes and contains sub-texts relative to national and political commentaries, which do not translate as readily to a global audience.

