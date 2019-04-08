The "Czech Animation, VFX Games Industry: Strategies, Trends Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The total value of the Czech games industry was US$ 163 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 197 million by 2020. Mobile hand-held games are the fastest growing segment, followed by Console games. The PC games segment is the slowest growing segment.
Czech VFX and post-production industries have benefited from the country's film incentive program, which continues to lure major film and TV projects. Prague-based Universal Production Partners (UPP) is the country's leading post-production and VFX house. UPP has handled VFX services for shows such as Tyrant, The Musketeers, Marco Polo, Gods of Egypt and The Walk
Other studios such as Progressive FX have recently worked on productions such as Admiral and Best Offer. Animation studio Maur Film co-produced the experimental short Superbia, and The Tree by Lucie Sunkova. Sunkova's productions are based on a unique paint-on-glass technique, which is very labor intensive. Recent popular animation productions include Zoo Story by Veronika Zacharova, Happy End by Jan Saska, Jan Balej's Little From the Fish Shop
The Czech animation industry and television channels are dominated by American cartoons. This dominance has been a feature since the Disney productions, came to the Czech Republic. Disney films still have a dominant position in Czech children's culture. Consequently, locally produced Czech animation seems to be affected by the impact of external media markets and subsequent media saturation.
American animated films have global reach as against European animation that always appeared somewhat independent and perhaps unconventional due to its thought-provoking content. Czech animation explores themes and contains sub-texts relative to national and political commentaries, which do not translate as readily to a global audience.
Companies Mentioned
- Disney
- Maur Film
- Sunkova
Key Topics Covered
European Animation Industry
- DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT
Feature Film Industry in Europe
- MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING
Trends in Europe
- COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS
- DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
- ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE
Animation Movie Budgets in Europe
Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe
- ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES
- CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE
Television Series Development in Europe
- PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS
Copyright Chain in Europe
Co-Production Strategies in Europe
- CONTRACTUAL ISSUES
- KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS
- CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING
Distribution Strategies in Europe
- PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS
3D Market in Europe
- ADVANTAGES OF 3D
- DISADVANTAGES OF 3D
Industry Constraints and Challenges
Market size of European Animation, VFX Games industry
Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe
European Animation VFX industry Market Size
European Games industry Market Size
Animation, VFX Games Industry in Czech Republic
Industry evolution and key Animation Productions
- SUCCESSFUL CZECH ANIMATIONS
Animation Film market in Czech Republic
Recent Movie Trends in Czech Republic
Key Animation Production Companies in Czech Republic
Industry Drivers, Challenges Opportunities
Strategies for Animation Studios in Czech Republic
Animation Funding in Czech Republic
Value of Animation Industry in the Czech Republic
Size of Animation Industry in Czech Republic
Key statistics about Animation industry in Czech Republic
Games Industry in Czech Republic
- KEY TRENDS IN THE CZECH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN CZECH REPUBLIC
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN CZECH REPUBLIC
Key Opportunities Strategies for Czech Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES
Czech Video Games Market Size Opportunity
Figures and Tables
Table 1: Leading European Animation Films By Theatre Admissions
Table 2: Leading European Film Companies
Table 3: Leading European Film Schools
Figure 1: Cinema Ticket Prices In Europe
Table 4: Leading European Animation Licensors And Licensed Properties
Table 5: European Animation Film Budgets
Table 6: European Animated Films
Table 7: Animation Funding Bodies In Europe
Figure 2: Eurimages Co-Productions Funding Pattern
Figure 3: Animation Co-Productions Funded By Eurimages
Table 8: Leading Animation Broadcasters In Europe
Table 9: Leading Animation Distributors In Europe
Table 10: Leading Children'S Content Broadcasters In Europe
Figure 4: Global Animation Co-Production Network Of European Studios
Table 11: Animation Content Demand Forecast Tv Channels In Europe
Figure 5: Break-Up Of Animation Content Demand By Tv Channels In Europe
Figure 6: Market Size Of European Animation VFX Industry
Figure 7: Market Size Of European Games Industry
Figure 8: Krtek
Figure 9: Vecernicek
Figure 10: Czech Film Admission Statistics
Figure 11: Number Of Screens In Czech Republic
Figure 12: Box Office Revenues In Czech Republic
Figure 13 Czech Film Attendance Index
Figure 14: Czech Film Productions Per Year
Figure 15: Theatre Admissions In Czech Republic
Table 12: Animation Studios In Czech Republic
Table 13: Key Czech Animation Productions
Table 14: Children's TV Channels In Czech Republic
Figure 16: Value Of Animation Industry In Czech Republic
Figure 17: Size Of Animation Industry In Czech Republic
Figure 18: Number Of Animation Studios In Czech Republic
Figure 19: Break-Up Of Animation Studios In Czech Republic Based On Size
Figure 20: Break-Up Of Animation Studios In Czech Republic Based On Capabilities
Figure 21: Classification Of Animation Studios In Czech Republic Based On Applications
Figure 22: Number Of People Employed In The Czech Animation Industry
Figure 23: Cost Of Producing One Episode Of Animation Work In Czech Republic
Figure 24: Annual Animation Content Output Of Czech Animation Industry
Figure 25: 3D Animation Salaries In Czech Republic
Figure 26: 2D Animation Salaries In Czech Republic
Figure 27: Web Mobile Animation Animation Salaries In Czech Republic
Figure 28: Gaming Salaries In Czech Republic
Table 15: Leading Game Studios In Czech Republic
Table 16: Top Grossing Play Store Gaming Applications In Czech Republic
Table 17: Top Grossing Apple Store Gaming Applications In Czech Republic
Figure 29: Czech Games Industry Revenues By Device Types
Figure 30: Market Size Of Czech Video Games Industry
Figure 31: Market Size Of Mobile Games Industry In Czech Republic
Figure 32: Revenue Break-Down By Mobile Game Genres In Czech Republic
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gqb23g/the_czech?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190408005395/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Multimedia, Gaming, Animation Software