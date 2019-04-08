Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Senvion S.A. (IRSH) Senvion S.A.: Continuing discussions with financing sources 08-Apr-2019 / 12:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Senvion S.A.: Continuing discussions with financing sources * Luxembourg, 8 April 2019 - The Company is continuing its discussions with creditors and other financing sources as well as its main shareholder to secure financing for the Company. In connection with these discussions, the Company is currently considering all available options, including in court and out of court reorganisation processes. The Management Board Senvion Investor Relations contact (Notifying Person): Anja Siehler Senior Manager - Capital Markets phone: +352 26 00 - 5285 email: anja.siehler@senvion.com Contact: Anja Siehler Tel: +352 26 00 5285 Mobil: +4915221817093 E-mail: anja.siehler@senvion.com ISIN: LU1377527517, XS1223808749, XS1223809390 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 549300WUKZSK5CX6SM09 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8123 EQS News ID: 797001 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 08, 2019 06:25 ET (10:25 GMT)