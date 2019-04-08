Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTPH), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel tetracyclines to treat serious and life-threatening conditions, today announced five data presentations at the 29th European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), taking place April 13-16 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Presentations will include information about XERAVATM (eravacycline), a tetracycline antibiotic approved for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI), as well as data for the Company's clinical development candidates, TP-271 and TP-6076.

The details for the data presentations at ECCMID are as follows:

Eravacycline poster presentations

Poster title: Multicenter evaluation of eravacycline MIC results for Esherichia coli using MicroScan Dried Gram-negative MIC panels

Date and time: Monday, April 15 from 12:30 1:30 p.m. CEST (6:30 7:30 a.m. ET)

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: P1735

Session information: PS098 Diverse methodologies for MIC testing in Gram-negatives

Poster title: In vitro activity of eravacycline and comparators against Gram-positive bacteria collected from European hospitals in 2017

Date and time: Monday, April 15 from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. CEST (7:30 8:30 a.m. ET)

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: P1874

Session information: PS107 In vitro activity of newer antimicrobial agents

Poster title: Surveillance of the in vitro activity of eravacycline and comparators against clinical isolates from Europe during 2017

Date and time: Monday, April 15 from 1:30 2:30 p.m. CEST (7:30 8:30 a.m. ET)

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: P1875

Session information: PS107 In vitro activity of newer antimicrobial agents

TP-271 poster presentation

Poster title: Safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of multiple doses of TP-271, a novel fluorocycline, in normal healthy subjects

Date and time: Monday, April 15 from 1:30 2:30 p.m. CEST (7:30 8:30 a.m. ET)

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: P2012

Session information: PS116 Safety of antibacterial agents in the clinic

TP-6076 poster presentation

Poster title: In vivo efficacy of TP-6076 in murine thigh and lung infection models challenged with Acinetobacter baumannii

Date and time: Monday, April 15 from 1:30 2:30 p.m. CEST (7:30 8:30 a.m. ET)

Location: Paper Poster Arena

Poster number: P1994

Session information: PS115 Evaluation of diverse antimicrobials in vitro and experimental models

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company using its proprietary chemistry technology to create novel tetracyclines for serious and life-threatening conditions, including infections caused by many of the multidrug-resistant bacteria highlighted as urgent public health threats by the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The Company has created more than 3,000 novel tetracycline compounds using its proprietary technology platform. Tetraphase's lead product XERAVATM is approved for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency. The Company's pipeline also includes TP-271 and TP-6076, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials, and TP-2846, which is in preclinical testing for acute myeloid leukemia. Please visit www.tphase.com for more company information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release about our future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives, including our key milestones for 2019 and our anticipated cash runway, and other statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "will" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including whether our commercial launch of XERAVA in the U.S. will be successful; our cash resources and the expected revenue will be sufficient to fund our operations for the period anticipated; our product candidates will succeed in clinical trials and even if the clinical trials are successful, we may never achieve regulatory approval of such product candidates and other clinical, regulatory and commercial risk factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2018, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2019. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of April 8, 2019.We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

