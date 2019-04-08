In-flight Catering Market to Reach US$28,262.8 Mn by 2026, Thanks to Rising Demand for Low-cost Airlines, Noted TMR

ALBANY, New York, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global in-flight catering market depicts a competitive and fragmented landscape. The cries of consolidation are emerging stronger as cost-efficiency and strategic advantages make way for mergers and acquisitions. There are very few collaboration opportunities between established players in the in-flight catering market, reports Transparency Market Research (TMR). Key players in the market are driving competition to diversify service offerings and offer more cost-efficiency. Some key players in the in-flight catering market are SATS, UpperSky Catering, Newrest Catering, SAAC Ltd., Journey Group Pls., LSG Sky Chefs.

Key players in the in-flight market are collaborating with airlines to offer digital food services. These services are finding increased traction for passengers and airlines as well. Additionally, in-flight catering market players are also focused on sustainable waste management and weight reduction techniques for improved fuel-efficiency of airlines. These trends are expected to become more important in the near future as fewer airlines dominate the global aviation sector and economies of scale become more apparent.

The in-flight catering market is expected to gross total revenue of US$28,262.8 Mn by 2026 end. The market is expected to grow at 5.3% CAGR during 2017-2026. The in-flight catering market is divided into economic service and premium service. The economic service is gaining increased traction among these two as online price-comparison portals and low-cost airlines are driving more price-conscious consumers towards the in-flight catering market. Additionally, this market is expected to register significant growth in the European region. Increased consciousness about healthy diets is pushing more European airlines to opt for quality third-party service providers. Additionally, the large base of established players in the region is also resulting in higher number of merger and acquisition deals in this region.

Low-Cost Airlines Offer a Significant Advantage

Large number of affordable airlines globally are driving more passengers towards travelling. Additionally, these airlines are focusing on services to increase revenue margins. Moreover, more passengers are opting more food services as these are not included in ticket costs, especially in domestic flights. Many international flights also charge for beverages, which are helpful for some passengers to calm down anxiety and allay fears. Additionally, collaboration between airlines and players in the in-flight catering market is leading to more diverse food offerings. This trend is expected to drive significant revenues for the global in-flight catering market as diverse food preferences are increasingly important globally. All of these developments have recently become possible due to growing focus of airlines on cost-cutting and bringing in more-passengers. Growing demand for healthy food, digital food services, and diversification are expected to drive healthy growth for the in-flight catering market during 2017-2026.

High Margins in Health Food an Opportunity as Well as a Challenge

The in-flight catering market is expected to face considerable challenges in the near future. Due to growing move by airlines towards cost-efficiency, their services are expected to come under scanner of various authorities. Additionally, awareness about health is extremely high in certain regions, like Europe. This presents an opportunity as well as a challenge for the in-flight catering market. On one hand, this helps them offer premium quality food service with higher profit margins. On the other hand, due to the international nature of aviation business, high costs may pose a challenge for other passengers. However, at the moment, these high-prices do not seem to faze customers in the in-flight catering market. Market players continue to report growing demand for snacks and beverages. Additionally, rise in passenger travelling from Europe is also expected to result in major growth for the in-flight catering market.

This information is from the new report by TMR, titled, "In-Flight Catering Market (Offering Type- Main Courses, Breakfast, Starter & Platters, Desserts, Beverages; Service Type- Premium Service, Economic Service; Airline Category- Full Service Carrier, Low Cost Carrier, Charter / Private Carriers; Provider Type- Culinary Only Providers, Culinary and On-board Supplies Providers, Complete Solution Providers) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2026".

The global In-Flight Catering Market has been segmented as follows:

Offering Type

Main Courses

Breakfast

Starter & Platters

Desserts, Beverages

Service Type

Premium Service

Economic Service

Airline Category

Full Service Carrier

Low Cost Carrier

Charter / Private Carriers

Provider Type

Culinary Only Providers

Culinary and On-board Supplies Providers

Complete Solution Providers

Geography

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

The U.K.



Germany



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



Japan



India



Australia



Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

(UAE)

Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil



Rest of Latin America

