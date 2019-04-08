Resonant Inc. Receives Approximately $1 Million in Gross Proceeds

GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a leader in transforming the way radio frequency, or RF, front-ends are being designed and delivered for mobile handset and wireless devices, announced it has received approximately $1 million in gross proceeds as a result of one of the company's largest investor's exercise of equity warrants.

"I am very happy that Park City Capital has decided to exercise its 2016 pipe warrants as it further supports the confidence Park City Capital has in management's execution," said George Holmes, CEO of Resonant. "More importantly, the team at Park City Capital recognizes the significance of the opportunity presented by the coming of 5G and how Resonant is strategically positioned with its Infinite Synthesized Networks (ISN) platform and its recently announced BAW based XBAR Resonator technology and the potential for it to become the standard against which others are measured."

"The game-changing nature of Resonant's newly announced XBAR based filters makes this warrant conversion a logical step for us in supporting the company's future," said Michael Fox, Founder and CEO at Park City Capital. "In addition, we are excited by the inevitability of Resonant's ramping revenue growth fueled by over 75 devices under contract and the move toward an increasing number of standard products in Resonant's product library. I am looking forward to continuing to work with the board and management to grow and maximize shareholder value."

"Another positive note to highlight in this announcement is that Resonant and Park City Capital were able to successfully negotiate an acceptable board slate for this year's proxy, extending our agreement on board composition for another year," concluded Holmes.

About Resonant Inc.

Resonant (NASDAQ: RESN) is transforming the market for RF front-ends (RFFE) by disrupting the RFFE supply chain through the delivery of solutions that leverage our Infinite Synthesized Network (ISN) software tools platform, capitalize on the breadth of our IP portfolio, and are delivered through our services offerings. In a market that is critically constrained by limited designers, tools and capacity, Resonant addresses these critical problems by providing customers with ever increasing design efficiency, reduced time to market and lower unit costs. Customers leverage Resonant's disruptive capabilities to design cutting edge filters and modules, while capitalizing on the added stability of a diverse supply chain through Resonant's fabless ecosystem-the first of its kind. Working with Resonant, customers enhance the connectivity of current mobile devices, while preparing for the demands of emerging 5G applications.

About Resonant's ISN Technology

Resonant can create designs for difficult bands, modules and other complex RF Front End requirements that we believe have the potential to be manufactured for half the cost and developed in half the time of traditional approaches. ISN is a suite of proprietary mathematical methods, software design tools and network synthesis techniques that enable us to explore a much larger set of possible design solutions that regularly incorporate our proprietary technology. We then quickly deliver design simulations to our customers, which they manufacture or have manufactured by one of our foundry partners. These improved solutions still use Surface Acoustic Wave (SAW) or Temperature Compensated Surface Acoustic Wave (TC-SAW) manufacturing methods and perform as well as those using higher cost manufacturing methods such as Bulk Acoustic Wave (BAW). Resonant's method delivers excellent predictability, enabling achievement of the desired product performance in roughly half as many turns through the fab. In addition, because Resonant's models are fundamental, integration with its foundry and fab customers is seamless because its models speak the "fab language" of basic material properties and dimensions.

