The total value of the Finnish games industry was US$ 266 million in 2017 and is projected to reach US$ 322 million by 2020.
Mobile hand-held games are the fastest growing segment, followed by Console games. The PC games segment is the slowest growing segment.
The animation industry in Finland is vibrant with several active smaller production companies and independent filmmakers, many combining the production of independent as well as commissioned productions. Finnish animation industry has adopted new digital animation technologies and the industry's output is diverse with productions targeted at television, cinema, games, mobile phones and the internet.
There is a wide spectrum of animation makers, studios and projects which form part of the Finnish animation industry. Half of the work force work in mid-large size animation studios and the rest of the half work with small animation companies or on a freelance basis.
There are numerous active game production companies and independent filmmakers, who combine producing independent films and commissioned work. Several animators are actively working on collaborations with international co-productions. Finnish animation has many talented young artists with several animation students graduating from the art academies every year.
The Finnish animation industry has several animation productions in production and development. The industry is actively exploiting animation IP across games, books, toys, soft drinks, apparel, and educational applications, which is opening up new global audiences and markets.
The Finnish Ministry of Education and Culture has established Finnanimation, a non-profit association formed by Finnish animation producers in 2005 which carries out various promotional and cultural export activities globally. Finnanimation, the network of Finnish animation producers, has played a key role in spreading the awareness of Finnish animation globally over the last ten years including Mifa, Asia TV Forum (Singapore), Rio Content Market, Kidscreen and Sichuan TV Festival.
- Finnanimation
Key Topics Covered
European Animation Industry
- DEMAND FOR TV CONTENT
Feature Film Industry in Europe
- MARKETING AND MERCHANDISING
Trends in Europe
- COLLABORATION AMONG EUROPEAN STUDIOS
- DRIVERS FOR SUCCESS
- ANIMATION COST STRUCTURES IN EUROPE
Animation Movie Budgets in Europe
Strategies and Models for Animation financing in Europe
- ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES
- CENTRALISED ANIMATION FUNDING AGENCIES IN EUROPE
Television Series Development in Europe
- PITCHING TELEVISION SERIES TO BROADCASTERS
Copyright Chain in Europe
Co-Production Strategies in Europe
- CONTRACTUAL ISSUES
- KEY RIGHTS IN CO-PRODUCTION AGREEMENTS
- CO-PRODUCTIONS AND OUTSOURCING
Distribution Strategies in Europe
- PRODUCER-DISTRIBUTOR CO-FINANCING PATTERNS
3D Market in Europe
- ADVANTAGES OF 3D
- DISADVANTAGES OF 3D
Industry Constraints and Challenges
Market size of European Animation, VFX Games industry
Animation Content demand by TV Channels in Europe
European Animation VFX industry Market Size
European Games industry Market Size
Animation, VFX Games industry in Finland
Recent Movie Trends in Finland
Industry evolution and key Animation productions
Globally successful Finnish animations
Government Support
Games Industry in Finland
- KEY TRENDS IN THE FINNISH VIDEO GAMES INDUSTRY
- VIDEO GAME BUSINESS MODELS IN FINLAND
- ONLINE VIDEO GAMING BUSINESS MODELS IN FINLAND
Key Opportunities Strategies for Finnish Video Games Industry
Video Games Market Segments
- MOBILE VIDEO GAMES SEGMENTS GENRES
Finnish Video Games Market Size Opportunity
