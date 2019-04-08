Mycronic Publishes the 2018 Annual and Sustainability Report

STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) today publishes the 2018 Annual and Sustainability Report. The Annual and Sustainability Report is available on the company web site as a PDF.

A printed version of the Annual and Sustainability Report will be distributed at the end of April to shareholders who have asked to receive this.

The Annual General Meeting will be held on Thursday May 9, 2019. A notice has been published in a press release and is also be available on the web site.

Contact at Mycronic:

Sven Chetkovich

Acting Director IR & Corporate Communications

08 - 638 52 00

sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

About Mycronic AB

Mycronic AB is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States. For more information see our web site at: www.mycronic.com

Mycronic AB (publ) is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm, Mid Cap: MYCR.



This information is information that Mycronic is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act.

The information was submitted for publication on April 8, 2019, at 1.00 pm CET.

