One World Ventures Inc: Aqueous Sciences Receives Provisional Cannabis Licenses

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / One World Ventures Inc. (OWVI) (OTC PINK: OWVI) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Aqueous Sciences, has successfully been approved for six (6) Provisionary Cannabis Licenses to legally cultivate, process, retail, and distribute hemp/cannabis products on the Navajo Nation to other legal jurisdictions in the USA and internationally. Granted by the Navajo Nation San Juan River Farm Board (the "Board"), a Provisionary Cannabis License is approved when the business had completed four (4) of the six (6) required steps to obtain a license. These include completing a pre-screening application, submitting a comprehensive business plan and a Provisional Hemp License Application, having a criminal background check, and going through an extensive due diligence process with the Native American Agricultural Company ("NAAC"). Last year, the Board empowered the NAAC to represent their interests and screen all cannabis businesses and license applications coming onto the Nation. All companies must complete this application process to receive a license, no exceptions.

"After submitting our business plan and application processing fee, there was some communication back and forth, questions we had to answer, but our applications were processed promptly, and the Provisional Licenses were approved in less than four weeks." Said Amy Walters-Flagg, Operations Manager, Aqueous International Corporation (Holding Company of Aqueous Sciences). "We are so pleased with this green light to move forward and get the physical site set up in order to complete the final two steps of the application process before receiving the full Annual Cannabis Licenses, hopefully by the end of next month."

In 2018, the NAAC completed a successful hemp cultivation pilot program on the Navajo Nation using experienced native farmers which resulted in producing millions of high-quality full-spectrum hemp seeds on local farms. In 2019, they have been developing a full-scale hemp cultivation program with hemp derived products in compliance with the Navajo Nation, Federal and State Regulations, that should also meet or exceed USDA and FDA standards.

Aqueous Sciences and the NAAC have also begun the extensive hiring process of seeking experienced farmers, tenders, farm workers and employees to cultivate and process hemp on the Navajo Nation land using existing farms with ready to grow fields and crop circles. The NAAC, is currently accepting applications with application and submission instructions found on the NAAC website.

"There is scope to expand access to Native agricultural land with alternative farm business models that can increase profitability, manage risk, support business succession and increase the access to capital," said Dineh Benally, President of the Board. "By providing such pathways, we could unlock higher farm productivity and give new farmers a chance to participate in a booming emerging industry. Or, farmers who decide to retire from farming can still retain their land but make it available to those in the game with benefits potentially flowing to both parties."

Hemp is known to have thousands of uses including, health food, medicine, paper, and textiles, as well as replacing plastic and diesel fuel. It needs very little water and nutrients to grow and, because it is technically classed as a "weed", it is easier to cultivate than most crops. The roots of the hemp plant also do not have any material effect on the soil after harvest and can be used over again to grow other traditional crops outside of the hemp growing season. This plant could be every farmers and agriculturists best friend.

