Autoliv Appoints Christian Swahn as EVP Global Supply Chain Management and Member of the Executive Management Team

STOCKHOLM, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, has appointed Christian Swahn as Executive Vice President Global Supply Chain Management and member of Autoliv's Executive Management Team. He is expected to join Autoliv latest during September 2019.

Christian Swahn has a long and accomplished background in leading global purchasing functions for industrial companies. With this appointment, he returns to Autoliv where he was employed in the early 2000s. In the interim, he has worked in senior management positions within SKF, Volvo Penta, and Finnveden. His current assignment is "Senior Vice President, Global Purchasing", at Volvo Bus Corporation.

In his new role, Christian Swahn will have the global responsibility for Supply Chain Management, an area of key strategic importance for Autoliv.

"It is with great pleasure I welcome Christian Swahn back to Autoliv. His extensive experience and deep knowledge within purchasing in the industrial and automotive sector will be very valuable in the development of our supply chain management. This is an area where I believe that we have great potential to drive further improvements", said Autoliv's President and CEO Mikael Bratt.

Christian Swahn holds a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden, and an Executive MBA from the School of Business, Economics and Law, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

He succeeds Mike Moloney who retired on January 4, 2019.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, and through our subsidiaries we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels and pedestrian protection systems for all major automotive manufacturers in the world. Our products save over 30,000 lives each year and prevent ten times as many severe injuries.

Our close to 67,000 employees in 27 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We have 14 technical centers, with 19 test tracks. Sales in 2018 amounted to US $ 8,678 million. The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ALV) and the Swedish Depository Receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm (ALIV sdb). For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

