Oncology Venture A/S: Oncology Venture invites to a webcast April 8 at 16:30





Investor News





Following the presentation of Oncology Venture's prospectus as part of the rights issue announced on Friday, April 5, the company invites to a webcast.

At the webcast, Oncology Venture's CEO Peter Buhl Jensen will introduce the company and its projects. The webcast is open to the media, analysts and the public, and the audience have the opportunity to ask questions in the comment field.

Oncology Venture will web-cast from "pressträff" Monday April 8 at 4.30 pm CET. The web-cast is distributed via 3 channels:

News Agency Direkts youtube-channel https://oncologyventure.com/press-releases/,

Investerarbrevet.se

The Facebook-group: "Aktier Småbolagsjakten"

For further information, please contact:

For investor inquiries

Ulla Hald Buhl, IR & Communications

E-mail: uhb@oncologyventure.com

Telephone +45 21 70 10 49

For media inquiries

Thomas Pedersen, Carrotize PR & Communications

E-mail: tsp@carrotize.com

Telephone +45 60 62 93 90

About the Drug Response Predictor - DRP Companion Diagnostic

Oncology Venture uses its multi gene DRP to select those patients who by the genetic signature of their cancer are found to have a high likelihood of responding to the drug. The goal is developing the drug for the right patients, and by screening patients before treatment the response rate can be significantly increased. The DRP method builds on the comparison of sensitive vs. resistant human cancer cell lines, including genomic information from cell lines combined with clinical tumor biology and clinical correlates in a systems biology network. DRP is based on messenger RNA from the patient's biopsies.

DRP has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in 29 out of 37 clinical studies that were examined and is currently demonstrating promising results in an ongoing phase 2 study prospectively using LiPlaCis and its DRP to track, match and treat patients with metastatic breast cancer.

The DRP platform, i.e. the DRP and the PRP tools, can be used in all cancer types and is patented for more than 70 anti-cancer drugs in the US. The PRP is used by Oncology Venture for Personalized Medicine. The DRP is used by Oncology Venture for drug development.

About Oncology Venture A/S

Oncology Venture A/S is engaged in the research and development of anti-cancer drugs via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oncology Venture Product Development ApS. Oncology Venture uses Drug Response Prediction - DRP -to significantly increase the probability of success in clinical trials. DRP has proven its ability to provide a statistically significant prediction of the clinical outcome from drug treatment in cancer patients in 29 out of 37 clinical studies that were examined and is currently demonstrating promising results in an ongoing phase 2 study prospectively using LiPlaCis and its DRP to track, match and treat patients with metastatic breast cancer. The DRP alters the odds in comparison with traditional pharmaceutical development. Instead of treating all patients with a particular type of cancer, patients' tumors genes are first screened, and only the patients most likely to respond to the treatment will be treated. Via a more well-defined patient group, risks and costs are reduced while the development process becomes more efficient.

The current OV product portfolio includes: LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin in an ongoing Phase 2 trial for breast and prostate cancer; 2X-121 a PARP inhibitor in an ongoing Phase 2 for breast cancer; dovitinib, which will enter Phase 2 trials for indications dependent on further Dovitinib-DRP retrospective/prospective analysis of studies completed by Novartis. 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin under manufacturing for Phase 2 in breast cancer; irofulven, a Phase 2 is ongoing for prostate cancer; and APO010, an immuno-oncology product in Phase 1/2 for multiple myeloma.

Oncology Venture has spun out two companies as Special Purpose Vehicles: Oncology Venture U.S. Inc. (previously 2X Oncology Inc.), a US-based precision medicine company focusing on developing 2X-121 and 2X-111, and OV-SPV 2, a Danish company that will test and develop dovitinib. Oncology Venture A/S has an ownership of 92% in Oncology Venture US and 55% of dovitinib with an opportunity to acquire further 30%.

Learn more at oncologyventure.com

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/oncologyventure/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/oncology-venture/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/OncologyVenture

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of OV's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning OV's plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. OV undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Certified Adviser: Sedermera Fondkommission. E-mail: ca@sedermera.se, telephone +46 040-615 14 10

Attachment