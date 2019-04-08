Leo Messi And Gabriel Jesus Make Others Sweat In New International Gatorade Campaign

Gatorade helps athletes make their opponents -- along with patches, portraits and the world -- sweat

CHICAGO, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the world's number one sports drink, Gatorade knows that the best athletes are the ones who put in the time, training and sweat to make their opponents sweat. Today, Gatorade premieres its 2019 international campaign "Make Them Sweat," which features five-time Ballon d'Or winner and four-time UEFA Champions League winner, Leo Messi, and Manchester City F.C. star forward, Gabriel Jesus. There's a lot of sweat spilled as the athletes, are seen schooling their competition at every turn, causing anyone - or anything - standing in the way of their greatness to sweat.

"Working on this new commercial with Gatorade was fun. I like the concept behind the ad because my opponents always provide motivation to be the best that you can be," said Messi. "Gatorade is part of our daily work and helps me to perform better."

The graphically-embellished campaign drives the MakeThemSweat message on the pitch and beyond. The world's all-star footballers make their opponents sweat with their trademark footwork and accuracy up and down the pitch. And, it's not just their opponents sweating - the patches on an opponent's jersey and the portraits of legends whose records stand in jeopardy are also seen sweating.

The integrated campaign includes the star-powered creative content, as well as introduces a sweaty-suite of highly-visual digital and social assets. Brooklyn, New York-based, Colombian artist Diego Patiño's illustrations bring a colorful and graphic element to the campaign, with hand-drawn illustrations that will appear across digital channels, and popular football illustrator Dan Leydon's work is included in a series of social stickers.

"This campaign brings a light-hearted tone to a common motivator of the world's best athletes: make your opponents sweat," said Emiliano Di Vincenzo, General Manager, Gatorade International. "Gatorade is proud to work with the world's best athletes - from the pitch to the court to the track. Gatorade is backed by the sports science research to help athletes improve and maintain their performance. And we know no matter the sport or playing field, the best athletes are the ones putting in the work and performing at their best, while their competition chases and sweats to keep up."

Athletes lose more than water through sweat and it is essential to replace those losses to perform at their best. Gatorade is the leader in athletic performance and contains fluids, carbs and electrolytes to help athletes maintain their athletic performance. To better meet athlete needs, Gatorade with the support of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI) creates products that are supported by the latest sports science and developed in collaboration with the world's greatest athletes in all phases of athletic activity.

Gatorade is a proud sponsor of the UEFA Champions League.

Press Contact:

Emily Christopher, emily.christopher@pepsico.com

About Gatorade

The Gatorade Company, a division of PepsiCo, provides sports performance innovations designed to meet the needs of athletes at all competitive levels and across a broad range of sports. Backed by more than a 50-year history of studying the best athletes in the world and grounded in years of hydration and sports nutrition research at the Gatorade Sports Science Institute, Gatorade provides scientifically formulated products to meet the sports fueling needs of athletes in all phases of athletic activity. For more information and a full list of products, please visit Gatorade.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.



Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846587/The_Gatorade_Company_PepsiCo_Gatorade.jpg