Crown Laboratories Announces New Chief Commercial Officer, John Petersen

Crown Laboratories Enhances Its Leadership Team to Support Dynamic Growing Portfolio

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories, Inc. ("Crown"), a leading, fully integrated global skin care company, announced today that John Petersen has joined the organization as Chief Commercial Officer, a new position that will oversee all global commercial operations for Crown's Therapeutic, Beauty and Prescription Portfolios.

Mr. Petersen most recently was Head of Consumer Dermatology for Sandoz. Previously, his career included AstraZeneca, Galderma, L'Oréal USA and Alcon. Mr. Petersen has significant sales and marketing experience including oversight of trade sales, demand planning, supply chain, sales and marketing for consumer, OTC and prescription brands. He has managed bestselling brands, such as Cetaphil.

"We are excited to have John join Crown to lead our very talented global commercial team," said Jeff Bedard, President and CEO of Crown. "Throughout his career, John has focused on building partnerships and developing strategies that enhance the brands under his management. We have built a diverse global portfolio that requires broad commercial expertise and John has significant experience in driving results and achieving corporate objectives."

"I am thrilled to be joining the Crown team," added John Petersen. "The vision that has been established, as well as the recent acquisitions, clearly put us on an exciting growth trajectory. I am looking forward to leading and helping the team exceed the goals set before us."

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown Laboratories, Inc., a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, therapeutic OTC and prescription skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. As an innovative company with key products such as the first FDA-cleared medical grade microneedling device, SkinPen, Crown has enjoyed rapid growth and is poised to become a leader in Dermatology. Crown has a robust portfolio of therapeutic OTC skin care products, including Blue Lizard Australian Sunscreen, PanOxyl acne wash, Sarna anti-itch lotion, Zeasorb and Desenex anti-fungal powders, Mineral Ice pain-relieving gel, and Vita Liberata sunless tanning and skin care beauty products. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for six consecutive years. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.