Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Karnov Group AB, company registration number 559016-9016, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Karnov Group AB applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, and meets the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to April 11, 2019. Short Name: KAR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 97,670,567 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0012323715 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 172049 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Average Daily Turnover: 1,500,000 EUR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid Cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 5000 Consumer Services ----------------------------------------- Supersector code: 5300 Retail ----------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.