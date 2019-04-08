GH Capital, Inc.: GH Capital Provides Shareholder Update

Review To-Date and Growth Strategy Going Forward

Miami, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC), a diversified holding company, is pleased to provide a shareholder update. The Company has had a very productive last few months in positioning itself for growth in 2019 and beyond.

Bill Bollander, Chief Executive Officer of GH Capital, stated, "We believe that we have a fantastic business model, which allows us to increase revenue attached by a high net margin. I'm very optimistic that we can execute our business plan for 2019. We are thrilled to serve our clients and look forward to meeting their expectations." Bollander, continued, "Currently we are working on a new on-demand platform to optimize clients work flow to onboard and manage more clients at the same time."

4 New IPO Advisory Service Clients

Privacy Management Group ("PMG") is an International Consultancy firm specialized in residency, establishment, management and administration of European and International companies and projects. As a leading global Corporate Service Provider (CSP), it offers its clients vast experience in providing a wealth of expertise within our worldwide network of highly qualified staff. PMG provides complete financial plans for its clients by providing comprehensive assistance for setting up their desired outcome or providing an efficient corporate structure for their practices. PMG handles all corporate, legal and accounting aspects, allowing its clients to remain focused on their business. PMG has taken into account every minute detail of processes, allowing it to professionally handle every aspect in a fast and efficient manner, ensuring a smooth transition.

Aktiv Life AG is a German-based corporation, which has made built an excellent name for itself as a certified medical device company, especially in the area of product management and product marketing in the healthcare sector. Aktiv Life AG has launched the smallest mobile pain therapy solution for immediate pain. It's a simple and versatile application and is available in all German Pharmacies under the Pharmacy Central Number - PZN 6127807. Aktiv Life AG sees its core business and focus in the growing markets of health, pain therapies, wellness and sports. Aktiv Life develops and distributes novel products that provide the end consumer with a well-being benefit and to promote health and wellness.

World of Lockers Inc. , is more than just a locker, it offers intelligent indoor and, above all, outdoor safe systems worldwide. Thanks to its complete digitization and automation, these high-tech lockers can be used as service-boxes that allow flexible delivery and acceptance of goods, packages, etc. at any time. For the first time, a variety of services can be intelligently linked to a locker system via various software interfaces. The high-tech boxes provide the most innovative solution to parcel service providers as well as online dealers and retailers to meet their customers' growing mobility needs. In addition, anyone can rent lockers, keyless and code-based around the clock to keep their valuables until they're available to retrieve them. These high-tech boxes will be set-up at high-frequency locations such as filling stations, supermarkets and shopping malls worldwide and will be successfully positioned as a highlight advertising medium. World of Lockers markets both the entire safe as advertising space and additional advertising. The company generates a second significant income stream from advertising revenues in addition to the locker rental. World of Lockers estimates revenue of $8 million for 2019.

Vitana X , a direct network marketing business primarily focused in Europe. Vitana X is an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life.

In addition to these current IPO Advisory clients, the pipeline for additional opportunities remains robust. Our team is focused to engage with more new IPO clients in 2019.

Acquisition Update

Zeni Payments Inc., a Nevada-based fintec credit card payment processing gateway provider, in an all -stock transaction, is expected to close by the end of April. Zeni Payment's most valuable asset is its technology behind the credit card payment gateway and its network of connected high-risk acquiring merchant banks. It has been built and developed by top fintech developers. Its core team is very experienced when it comes to online payments and merchant services, and we feel very confident this will increase sales. There is a strong demand for high-risk merchant accounts from a diversified range of industries and countries. We are excited to be diversified and to generate multiple income streams. The Company has significant potential, being involved in two different growth industries such as capital market advisory service and fintech. We recognize that we have a strong shareholder base which supports the direction we are moving in, and we are convinced that our current acquisition will also benefit our shareholders in short term.

14C Filing

In order to expand further GH Capital needed to increase its Authorized Shares and to complete the acquisition of Zeni Payments, a fintech credit card processing gateway.

The increase of 5 billion authorized shares has been set to be prepared for upcoming acquisitions or to raise additional funds if needed. Currently, the Company is not in need for additional capital.

About GH Capital

GH Capital, Inc. (OTCQB: GHHC) is a diversified holding company offering a range of financial solutions for businesses layered with an advisory platform to assist companies going public. For more information, please check out: http://www.ghcapital-inc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Form 10-K filed on December 28, 2018, for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company has filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov.

Contact Information

press@ghcapital-inc.us

305-714-9397

SOURCE: GH Capital, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/541254/GH-Capital-Provides-Shareholder-Update