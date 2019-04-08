Uptick Newswire Hosts Dr. Bradford A. Young of Pressure BioSciences, Inc., on The Stock Day Podcast to Discuss the Commercialization of PBI's Proprietary UST and BaroFold Technology Platforms

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / Uptick Newswire recently welcomed Dr. Bradford A. Young, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) ("PBI" or "the Company") to The Stock Day Podcast. PBI is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences and other industries. The interview was hosted by Mr. Everett Jolly.

To begin the interview, Mr. Jolly asked Dr. Young what makes the Company's Ultra Shear Technology (UST) platform one of the most effective methods known when it comes to mixing CBD oil and water. Dr. Young explained that the UST platform combines the use of ultra-high pressure and intense shear forces to reduce oil drops to such small sizes that they effectively dissolve in water using their proprietary platform. Meanwhile, other competitors have severe limitations.

Dr. Young further explained that since humans are made primarily of water, our bodies have difficulty absorbing oil efficiently. To help address this absorption problem, the Company created its proprietary UST platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions that can be better absorbed by the human body and that have a much longer shelf-life.

Mr. Jolly then noted the massive potential of the CBD industry and asked Dr. Young about the Company's next steps. Dr. Young commented that the CBD oil and CBD-infused beverage markets represent an enormous value, and the Company's technology will allow players in the field to create more effective and higher quality products. "We're really excited about using our technology to help manufacturers make better, high-quality products that allow them to have a superior product and a superior delivery mechanism," stated Dr. Young.

Currently, the Company is in discussions with leading industry providers to create strategic partnerships where they would have access to the UST platform. Through these partnerships, the Company would also help the providers with formulation and process manufacturing so that the products they develop would be of the highest quality on the market.

Mr. Jolly then asked about the Company's plans for commercializing their UST platform, as well as the other market segments they will explore. Dr. Young explained that the Company plans to both sell their machinery and provide licenses. They are looking to work with the leading providers in the industry to ensure that consumers are receiving the best products available on the market. In terms of other market segments, the UST platform can be used in numerous additional markets including the pharmaceutical, cosmetic and topicals, and food and beverage industries.

Mr. Jolly then asked if the Company is working on any new technologies. Dr. Young explained that the Company is working on several exciting developments, including the refolding of proteins to a more active state which could be useful in biotherapeutics, as well as other advancements in their life sciences technologies.

To close the interview, Dr. Young shared that it is a very exciting time for the Company, as they are beginning to work with strategic partners on the commercialization of their proprietary technologies, including the UST platform and their "BaroFold" protein refolding platform. Dr. Young further shared that the proprietary platforms offered by the Company have been well-received by leaders in the industry due to the advanced solutions they offer and benefits they provide.

To hear Dr. Bradford A. Young's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here:

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (PBIO) is a leader in the development and sale of innovative, broadly enabling, pressure-based solutions for the worldwide life sciences industry. Our products are based on the unique properties of both constant (i.e., static) and alternating (i.e., pressure cycling technology, or "PCT") hydrostatic pressure. PCT is a patented enabling technology platform that uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to safely and reproducibly control bio-molecular interactions (e.g., cell lysis, biomolecule extraction). Our primary focus is in the development of high pressure-based products for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, food science, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterror applications. Additionally, PBIO is actively expanding the use of our pressure-based technologies in the following areas: (1) the use of our recently acquired technology from BaroFold, Inc. (the "BaroFold" technology) to allow entry into the biologics manufacturing and contract research services sector, and (2) the use of our recently-patented, scalable, high-efficiency, pressure-based Ultra Shear Technology ("UST") platform to (i) create stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids (e.g., oils and water) and to (ii) prepare higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies.

For more information about PBI, please click on the following website link:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com

