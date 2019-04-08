Zivo Bioscience, Inc.: Zivo Commences Third Dairy Cow Mastitis Trial to Validate Efficacy and Method of Administration for a New Pathogen Target

KEEGO HARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: ZIVO) a Michigan-based biotech/agtech R&D company has commenced a third in vivo dairy cow mastitis study to validate its bioactive compounds in combating a specific infective pathogen via a specific method of administration. Neither the pathogen nor the method of administration can be disclosed at this time, other than to characterize the pathogen as a widespread animal health issue worldwide.

The trial is already underway and is being conducted by Dairy Experts, based in Tulare County, California. This research group has worked successfully with the Company in two previous trials, including the landmark study that indicated efficacy of ZIVO bioactives in combatting a drug-resistant pathogen. The current study is focused on establishing a baseline response and validating the method of administration before moving on to the second of three trials that form the final phase of validation. Rather than one large trial, ZIVO researchers opted to break up the larger effort into discrete subsets that tested one or two variables at most. The results of this current study will be shared with collaborators and researchers working on the analytical side of the R&D effort to better focus the next trial.

The trial underway technically commenced several week ago, but the Company exercised deliberate caution in making any announcement at that time. Each individual animal required extensive testing and screening to assure healthiness before the study commenced and to acclimate successfully to its new surroundings at the research facility. If the requisite minimum number of cows recruited for the study could not pass the health exams or successfully adapt to new surroundings, the study would have been delayed until the minimum number of test subjects were in place. That number was met earlier in the week, the test samples arrived on time, and the study commenced immediately thereafter.

The duration of the active study is roughly 4 weeks, following by extensive testing of tissue samples collected from treated and control animals and subsequent data analysis. Analytical work continues in parallel at various private labs and universities to serve up the next set of samples for the next trial. Results from this current study may modify the makeup or nature of samples tested in the next trial. All of the work is expected to converge into a single discovery-stage intellectual property package for licensing and subsequent development by others.

