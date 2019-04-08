Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2019) - Xiana Mining Inc. (TSXV: XIA) ("Xiana" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome Rita Adiani as Executive Vice President, Head of Business Development for Xiana.

Carlos Ballon, Chairman & CEO commented: "We are delighted to welcome Rita to the team. Rita joins us from NRG Capital Partners where she is a Managing Director and was intimately involved with Xiana's acquisition of Minera Altos De Punitaqui from Glencore Plc. She has significant financing, business development and legal experience in the mining sector which complements our strong operational team. Rita is a key addition to our team as we look towards transitioning to being a mid-tier copper producer in the medium term."

Rita Adiani, Executive Vice President - Head of Business Development

Rita has over 13 years of M&A, fund-raising, business development and legal experience in the mining sector. Rita joins us from NRG Capital Partners, a natural resources focused investment and merchant bank, where she is a Managing Director in the mining team. Rita was also previously Vice President within the mining M&A team at Société Générale (SG) in London. During her career in investment banking, she has advised various mining companies on M&A, fundraising and other corporate finance transactions. Notable transactions include advising a consortium of Peruvian investors on the option and sale of Maria Reyna to Hudbay Minerals Inc, Reservoir Minerals on purchase of the 55% interest in Cukaru Peki from Freeport McMoran and its subsequent merger with Nevsun Resources, Xiana on the purchase of Mineral Altos de Punitaqui from Glencore and Weather II Investments on the acquisition of La Mancha Resources. She has also advised various listed companies with respect to debt and equity fundraisings.

From 2013 to 2015, Rita was Corporate Finance Manager for the private mid-tier gold miner La Mancha Resources (reporting to the CFO). Rita was involved in the public takeover of La Mancha Resources and in subsequent project financings and corporate transactions which the company undertook. La Mancha Resources was taken private in 2012 for ~C$500m. The assets of the company were vended into Endeavour Mining and Evolution Mining in 2015, resulting in substantial stakes in the listed companies and significant value creation for all stakeholders.

Rita has also practised as an M&A and equities English law solicitor at Linklaters LLP where she was involved in the initial public offering of Glencore Plc on the Hong Kong and London Stock Exchanges.

Rita is a law graduate from the University of Oxford and University of Sheffield. She also has a Certificate in Mining Studies - Mining & Minerals Engineering from the University of British Columbia (Norman B. Keevil Institute of Mining Engineering). Rita speaks English, Spanish, Hindi and French.

Rita's appointment will be effective from 1 June 2019.

About Xiana Mining Inc.

Xiana Mining is a TSX Ventures Exchange listed mining company focused on its producing operations and development properties in Region IV, Chile. Xiana acquired ownership of 100% of Minera Altos de Punitaqui ("MAP") from Glencore plc in November 2018. MAP is comprised of four producing copper-gold mines, a 3,600 tpd concentrator and associated infrastructure.

Since the closing of the acquisition, Xiana has quickly moved towards executing an optimisation plan aimed at reducing costs, extending mine life and improving profitability.

MAP owns a total land package of 11,838 hectares in Region IV comprised of exploration and exploitation concessions. Xiana is focused on proving up the district scale potential of MAP's properties which will continue to provide sustainable feed for the concentrator and provide sustainable and increased production growth in the medium term at low cash costs.

Xiana is also engaged in the ongoing evaluation of producing and development stage mineral resource opportunities on an ongoing basis. The Company's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIA. For more information about the company please visit www.xianamining.com

