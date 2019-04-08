sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 08.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 605 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,14 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1W4VG ISIN: CA46579R1047 Ticker-Symbol: IYAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IVANHOE MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IVANHOE MINES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,067
2,157
14:16
2,06
2,16
10:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
IVANHOE MINES LTD
IVANHOE MINES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IVANHOE MINES LTD2,140,00 %