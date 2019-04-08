Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-February 2019 exceeded 23.4 million tons 08-Apr-2019 / 15:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-February 2019 exceeded 23.4 million tons April 8, 2019 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) hereby reports that NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-February 2019 saw an increase of 4.9% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 23,401 thousand tons. Main drivers ? Increase in cargo traffic of raw sugar transit to the countries of Central Asia through the Novorossiysk port (+149.7% to the same period last year); ? Growth in volumes of iron ore raw materials transshipment (+86.2% to the same period last year) amid a low number of shipments in the first months of last year; ? Increase in oil products turnover (+9.4% to the same period last year) due to a growth in volumes of gasoline transshipment in large-tonnage batches in the Novorossiysk port; ? Increase in crude oil transshipment volumes (+5.6% to the same period last year) amid a growth in export from the year beginning by 4.6% compared to the same period in 2018 (according to public sources); ? A decrease of 30.6% in grain transshipment volumes against the background of average yield values of the current grain season compared to record values in 2017/2018. Liquid cargo In January-February 2019, the liquid cargo handling at NCSP Group's terminals increased by 6.7% or 1,090 thousand tons compared to the same period last year and totaled 17,345 thousand tons, including 10,530 thousand tons of crude oil, 6,662 thousand tons of oil products, 107 thousand tons of UAN and 47 thousand tons of seed oils. Crude oil turnover grew by 5.6% or 554 thousand tons compared to the same period in 2018, including by 3.8% in Novorossiysk and 6.8% in Primorsk. Transshipment of oil products grew by 9.4% or 573 thousand tons, which is 1.6 p.p. higher than the industry growth rates (according to ASOP). Bulk cargo In January-February 2019, transshipment of bulk cargo at NCSP Group's terminals increased by 11.8% or 325 thousand tons compared to the same period last year and reached 2,439 thousand tons. The fall in bulk cargo turnover was caused by low grain transshipment rates compared to January-February 2018. The main reason was a low grain harvest this season in Russia against the background of a record level in 2017/2018. Grain turnover through NCSP Group in January-February 2019 had a decrease of 30.6% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 1,522 thousand tons. The volume of iron ore raw materials transshipment increased by 86.2% or 202 thousand tons and reached 435 thousand tons. Coal turnover increased by 13% and amounted to 244 thousand tons. Transshipment of chemical cargo and raw sugar grew by 62.7% and 149.7%, respectively. General cargo In January-February 2019, transshipment of general cargo at NCSP Group's terminals increased by 16% or 361 thousand tons compared to the same period last year and amounted to 2,615 thousand tons. Operating indicators of the general cargo transshipment increased mainly due to a growth in ferrous metals turnover. Transshipment of ferrous metals and cast iron increased by 23.4% or 458 thousand tons to 2,417 thousand tons. Turnover of nonferrous metals, timber and perishable cargo amounted to 139 thousand tons, 52 thousand tons and 7 thousand tons, respectively. Container turnover The volume of containers transshipment at NCSP Group's terminals for January-February 2019 totaled 966 thousand tons or 105 thousand TEU, which was 7.7% higher in tons and 12.5% higher in TEU compared to the same period in 2018. Other cargo Transshipment of other cargo at NCSP Group's terminals totaled 36 thousand tons for January-February 2019. NCSP Group's cargo turnover for January-February 2019/2018 (thousand tons) January-February Change 2019 2018 thousand tons % Cargo 23,401 22,303 1,098 4.9% turnover, total Liquid cargo, 17,345 16,255 1,090 6.7% total Crude oil 10,530 9,976 554 5.6% Oil products 6,662 6,088 573 9.4% UAN 107 106 2 1.8% Oils 47 86 -39 -45.8% Bulk cargo, 2,439 2,764 -325 -11.8% total Grain 1,522 2,192 -670 -30.6% Chemical 128 79 49 62.7% cargo Sugar 109 44 65 149.7% Iron ore raw 435 234 202 86.2% materials Coal 244 216 28 13.0% General 2,615 2,254 361 16.0% cargo, total Ferrous 2,417 1,959 458 23.4% metals and cast iron Timber 52 50 1 2.7% Timber 94 91 3 2.7% (thousand cubic meters) Nonferrous 139 208 -69 -33.4% metals Perishable 7 36 -29 -80.7% cargo Containers 966 897 69 7.7% Containers 966 897 69 7.7% Containers 105 93 12 12.5% (thousand TEU) Other cargo 36 134 -97 -72.8% NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. 