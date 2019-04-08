Avalon GloboCare Corp.: Avalon GloboCare Appoints Finance Veteran Yue 'Charles' Li to the Board of Directors

Reappoints Meng Li to Board of Directors

FREEHOLD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO), a leading global developer of innovative and transformative cell-based technologies and therapeutics, announced today the addition of Yue "Charles" Li to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Li qualifies as an independent director and will serve on the acquisition task force committee.

The Company also announced the reappointment of Meng Li to the Company's Board of Directors. Ms. Li is one of Avalon's founders and had temporarily resigned from the Board to meet the Independent Director requirements for NASDAQ. She accepted the reappointment with the addition of Mr. Li, which maintains the majority independence of the Board. Ms. Li has no relation to or affiliation with Yue "Charles" Li.

Yue "Charles" Li, CFA, has over 18 years of experience in M&A and capital markets in China and the U.S. He is currently a managing director of Puget SoundVest, a private equity firm in China focused on long term healthcare investments. Prior to Puget, he was a senior officer at a major conglomerate in China where he successfully completed $2 billion in transactions in the U.S., Hong Kong and China. Previously, Mr. Li spent 8 years in Deloitte, as a director of financial advisory services in Beijing and capital markets in New York. Before Deloitte, he was an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse from 2004 to 2006, where he was responsible for strategy and risk measurement for an $18 billion portfolio. His key clients included Merrill Lynch, Blackrock, KKR, Pfizer, and China Life Insurance. He received his Master of Science in Business Administration from the Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis, MO, and a Bachelor of Engineering from Tianjin University in China.

Meng Li has over 15 years of executive experience in international marketing, branding, communication, and media investment consultancy. Ms. Li served as Managing Director at Maxus/GroupM (a WPP Group company) where she was responsible for business P&L and corporate management from 2006 to 2015. Prior to joining Maxus/Group M, Ms. Li worked for Zenithmedia (a Publicis Group company) from 2000-2006 as Senior Manager. Ms. Li received a Bachelor of Arts in International Economic Law from University of Dalian Maritime University, China.

"We are delighted to welcome Charles as a new independent director. He brings extensive experience in capital markets, as well as deep knowledge within the healthcare sector," stated David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and President of Avalon GloboCare Corp. "Charles brings numerous established relationships domestically and internationally that will be beneficial to Avalon as we advance our cell-based technologies and therapeutics, as well as develop partnerships with leading hospitals and healthcare companies," added Dr. Jin.

About Avalon GloboCare Corp.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) is a global intelligent biotech developer and healthcare service provider dedicated to advancing cell-based technologies and therapeutics, with a focus on developing and empowering innovative and transformative cell-based technologies and their clinical applications. In addition, Avalon provides strategic advisory and outsourcing services to facilitate and enhance its clients' growth, development, as well as competitiveness in both the domestic and global healthcare markets. Through its subsidiaries, namely GenExosome Technologies Inc. and Avactis Biosciences Inc., Avalon is establishing a leading role in the fields of exosome-based diagnostics, cellular immunotherapy (including CAR-T/CAR-NK), and regenerative medicine.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

