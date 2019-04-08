American Diversified Holdings Corp.: ADHC Appoints Liam Riley As Chief Opertion Officer For All Cannabis Operations

Mr. Riley's Appointment Is Pivotal As Industry Analyst Project $22 Billion In Revenues By 2022

DEL MAR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2019 / American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC PINK: ADHC) announced today that the company has appointed Liam Riley as Chief Operating Officer for ADHC. Mr. Riley previous spearheaded the revision the ADHC ecommerce platform www.TheCBDKlub.Shop.

Mr. Riley is a veteran of the US Navy, experienced Cannabis entrepreneur and founder of a cannabis media and marketing company Bloomberg Edelson, llc.

"After working with the ADHC we determined that this public vehicle is an outstanding opportunity to commercialize many of the cannabis business opportunities I have been developing over the last few years," commented Mr. Riley. "I look forward to working diligently to bring my vision of the cannabis business sector to the shareholders of ADHC and to build and strong vibrant and valuable company," concluded Mr. Riley.

Mr. Riley's appointment is pivotal as numerous positive developments have recently occurred in the Cannabis and CBD sector.

- Brightfield Group Analyst Project Cannabis Market to exceed $22 Billion by 2022.

https://www.brightfieldgroup.com/post/cbd-worth-22-billion-by-2022

- The Passing of the 2018 Farm Bill Fully Legalizing Hemp.

https://www.cannabisbusinesstimes.com/article/2018-farm-bill-opportunities-in-hemp/

- Mainstream Drug Stores Walgreens and CVS Decision to Offer CBD products.

https://skift.com/2019/04/04/walgreens-and-cvs-signal-cbds-mainstreaming/

- Martha Stewart Brands Enters the CBD Market in Collaboration with Canopy Growth

https://www.prevention.com/health/a26588787/martha-stewart-cbd-products-canopy-growth/

Initial business opportunities are under negotiations involving a large east coast indian reservation looking for a major Hemp Growing opportunity. Additionally, an African Sovereign nation has enlisted proposals to begin a large scale Hemp production facility. Shareholders will be updated and event progress.

About Bloomberg Edelson, LLC

Bloomberg Edelson LLC is a boutique marketing & consulting firm located in the Seattle Metro Area. The firm is known for its "Innovative Cannabis Branding" strategies by creating living brands that are engaging and responsive. Members of the firm's advisory team have lived, breathed and thrived in the Cannabis/Hemp/CBD marketplace for 15 years.

Bloomberg Edelson LLC, clients include with new startups, established business looking to branch into the Cannabis arena and public corporations. See www.BloombergEdelson.com for more information.

Mr. Riley can be reached at 917-771-3648 or bloombergedelson@gmail.com.

American Diversified Holdings Corporation ("ADHC"-OTC) is a holding company that provides executive management, corporate governance, administrative support, financial advice, and introductions to capital sources to various micro-cap private and public companies that have proven revenues and business models. The company is composed of two divisions.

AURACIS is a patented bio-device company utilizing Trans-cutaneous electric nerve stimulation (TENS) for migraine pain management.

www.TheCBDKlub.shop is a unique E-commerce platform connecting consumers suppliers manufacturers and growers of Cannabis with emphasis on CBD for both humans and pets.

