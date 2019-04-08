The Webster Strengthens Executive Leadership Team; Appoints New Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer

NEW YORK, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Webster, the leading specialty luxury retailer, announces today a series of appointments, reinforcing the management team that will support Founder and Creative Director Laure Heriard Dubreuil in the next phase of the Company's development.

The Webster has promoted Laurent Malecaze to the role of Chief Executive Officer and appointed Stephane Jaspar as Chief Brand Officer, a newly created position. Both are based in New York and will report directly to Ms. Heriard Dubreuil.

The new management team reflects the strategic importance of the brands' interaction with its customers and the Company's growth ambitions for the future.

Malecaze joined The Webster in 2015 as Chief Operating Officer and was appointed President of the Company in 2018. He had previously spent several years as strategy consultant at Bain & Company in Paris, London and Sydney, focusing on the consumer sector.

Jaspar, with more than 20 years' experience in the fashion and entertainment industries, is joining from Stella McCartney where he has worked since 2003, most recently as Chief Marketing Officer. In his newly created role, he will develop and implement all aspects of communications and marketing initiatives as well as overseeing the visual identity, content, consumer experience and sustainability efforts for both The Webster's highly curated luxury fashion and home interiors products, as well as the recently launched LHD fashion lifestyle line based on the spirit of travel with its exclusive capsule collections created by Ms. Heriard Dubreuil.

It is an important time for the fast-growing privately owned US-based company, as it prepares for the opening, in early 2020, of its seventh location in the US, a ground-breaking new flagship store in Los Angeles, on the heels of the opening of its store in Soho in New York City. In parallel, the team is focusing on the acceleration of its global digital footprint and e-commerce channel with a forthcoming new website experience, as well as on the addition of new categories to the Company's product offering following the recent launch of the newly curated Home section.

Laure Heriard Dubreuil commented: "I'm thrilled to pursue The Webster's adventure with Laurent, now in the role of CEO, and to have someone with Stephane's experience and expertise now join The Webster family, making him an important addition to our management team as it enters a new phase with many exciting projects and exclusive collaborations coming up."

Jaspar added, "I am very excited to join Laure and Laurent as well as rest of the incredible team at The Webster. I am looking forward to helping drive and communicate the brand's vision and collaborate with all the amazing brands and talent curated by The Webster, to inspire and welcome new consumers into our community in the US and abroad."

Malecaze concluded "The Webster is uniquely positioned across the industry to deliver on the promise of a one-of-a-kind specialty retail experience in the market. I am looking forward to be taking on this role within the Company's alongside the talented and passionate team of the Webster as we drive the next phase of the company's growth."

About The Webster

Founded 10 years ago by Laure Heriard Dubreuil in South Beach, Miami, The Webster is an exclusive luxury multi-brand retailer that now operates in locations that include Bal Harbour, Houston, Costa Mesa, and a recently opened Soho location in New York and online at www.TheWebster.us

Each location provides a uniquely curated shopping experience within a luxurious, intimate home-like setting combining the ambiance of the ultimate walk-in closet with customized furnishings and contemporary art.

In her role of Founder and Creative Director, Laure's vision and direction sits at the heart of The Webster's offering as well as leading the development of partnerships with brands for exclusive product and collaborations, as well as the recently launched LHD ready-to-wear line playing on Travel and Escapism.

