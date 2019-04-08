Legal Barriers Falling for the Cannabis Market's Rampant Growth

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The cannabis market has begun to garner worldwide attention as more countries move to adopt cannabis legislation. Primarily, most countries are looking to adopt medical cannabis laws. Countries that have adopted medical legislation are leveraging cannabis to treat certain medical applications such as cancer, chronic pain, epilepsy, Alzheimer's, and Parkinson's disease. Throughout the past year, the cannabis industry has made significant milestones as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its first cannabis-derived drug to treat epilepsy in children. Shortly after, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency removed CBD, or cannabidiol, off the Schedule 1 list. CBD-based products that have less than 0.1% THC concentrate will now be considered a Schedule 5 drug, as long as the medication has been approved by the FDA. Furthermore, the FDA recently scheduled a public hearing to be held in May as the agency looks to legalize CBD in food and drinks. The combination of these events has led to the exponential growth of the overall cannabis market. Moreover, as legalization efforts continue, other countries are expected to be influenced and potentially follow in legalizing cannabis. According to data compiled by Grand View Research, the global legal marijuana market was valued at USD 9.3 Billion and is expected to reach USD 146.4 Billion by the end of 2025. Additionally, the market is projected to register a CAGR of 34.6%. CLS Holdings, USA Inc. (OTC: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH.U), Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CWBHF) (CSE: CWEB), Cresco Labs Inc. (OTC: CRLBF) (CSE: CL), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT)

Research and studies conducted within the cannabis industry have helped in adding credibility to the plant. However, the FDA ruled that due to the lack of large-scale and efficient clinical trials, the agency cannot approve cannabis as a registered treatment, yet. Now, researchers and companies involved within the industry are expanding their studies to help expand the cannabis market further. The FDA's concern over cannabis becoming a legitimate medicine alternative signals the steps the market has taken. Decades ago, cannabis was internationally illegal. Now, countries including Australia, Canada, Columbia, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.S. have all adopted cannabis legislation of some form. Moving forward, as more governments and regulatory agencies focus on the topic of cannabis legalization, the cannabis industry can become the next emerging global market. "It's critical that we address these unanswered questions about CBD and other cannabis and cannabis-derived products to help inform the FDA's regulatory oversight of these products - especially as the agency considers whether it could be appropriate to exercise its authority to allow the use of CBD in dietary supplements and other foods," outgoing FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb recently said in a statement.

CLS Holdings, USA Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH.U) is also listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker (CSE: CLSH.U). Earlier last week, the Company announced that, "since acquiring Oasis Cannabis Dispensary in Las Vegas, Nevada, CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB: CLSH) (CSE: CLSH.U) has been working to elevate the entire customer experience behind cannabis. The catchphrase "New Oasis, Same Faces" assures customers that they will still receive the same care and attention they've come to expect from Oasis Cannabis, only now in a totally redesigned, modern, and fresh facility. The new space is more accessible, inviting and vibrant, with the same friendly and knowledgeable staff. Over the past few months, walls have been torn down and the color scheme have been modernized from lime green to bright white with blue accents, evoking a vibrant and calming feel. LED lit display cases are purposefully and openly situated, allowing customers ample room to explore products. The large white bud bar hosts the budtender, who is able to curate a better user experience through education and a diverse product selection. At the heart of the renovation is improving customer experience - but the company's dedication to education, compassionate care, and community enrichment remain the same.

All are welcome to join the Oasis Cannabis Grand Reopening Party, which will take place at the dispensary on Saturday April 6th 2019 from 12:00pm - 10:00pm. The event will feature vendors on-site, live art, live music, food trucks, and special prices. The dispensary is located at 1800 Industrial Rd #180, Las Vegas, NV 89102.

About Oasis Cannabis: Oasis Cannabis has operated a cannabis dispensary in the Las Vegas market since dispensaries first opened in Nevada in 2015 and has been recognized as one of the top marijuana retailers in the state. Its location within walking distance to the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas in combination with its delivery service to residents allows it to efficiently serve both locals and tourists in the Las Vegas area. In February 2019, it was named "Best Dispensary for Pot Pros" by Desert Companion Magazine.

In August 2017, the company commenced wholesale offerings of cannabis in Nevada with the launch of its City Trees brand of cannabis concentrates and cannabis-infused products. http://oasiscannabis.com

About City Trees: Founded in 2017, City Trees is a Nevada based cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results, City Trees is one the fastest growing wholesale companies in the industry. Its products are now available at 40 dispensaries. https://citytrees.com

About CLS Holdings USA, Inc: CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCQB:CLSH) (CSE:CLSH), is a diversified cannabis company that acts as an integrated cannabis producer and retailer through its Oasis Cannabis subsidiaries in Nevada, and plans to expand to other states. CLS stands for "Cannabis Life Sciences," in recognition of the Company's patented proprietary method of extracting various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converting them into products with a higher level of quality and consistency. The Company's business model includes licensing operations, processing operations, processing facilities, sale of products, brand creation and consulting services."

For our latest "Buzz on the Street" Show featuring CLS Holdings, USA Inc. recent corporate news, please head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0DU6RWZeJ8

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) (CSE: CWEB) is the market leader in the production and distribution of innovative hemp-based cannabidiol wellness products. Recently, Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. surpassed 3,000 retail locations across the United States. At the end of 2017, Charlotte's Web products were sold in approximately 2,000 locations. The Company had recently that it surpassed its 2018 year-end goal of 3,000 locations during the 3rd quarter. With CBD gaining mainstream market momentum, Charlotte's Web, the industry pioneer and category leader in hemp-based CBD, has expanded its suite of product offerings across a wider variety of retailers, from small specialty health food stores to now including regional pharmacy and grocery chains. "Firstly, I would like to commend our incredible and committed staff who worked tirelessly to achieve this milestone," stated Charlotte's Web Chief Executive Officer Hess Moallem. "I would also like to thank our dedicated retail partners for their continued support of our mission and for valuing the trust that is closely associated with our brand name."

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX: CRLBF) (CSE: CL) and CannaRoyalty Corp. d/b/a Origin House (CSE: OH) (OTCQX: ORHOF) recently announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement, pursuant to which Cresco Labs will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Origin House. Under the terms of the Agreement, holders of common shares of Origin House will receive 0.8428 subordinate voting shares of Cresco Labs for each Origin House Share. Origin House has become a leading distributor and provider of brand support services in California, the world's largest regulated cannabis market. Origin House's proven strategy has been to build relationships with established dispensaries, build partnerships with established market-leading brands, develop promising cannabis product companies, and then leverage its full suite of support services to transform those products into strong California consumer brands. Origin House delivers over 50+ cannabis brands to more than 500 dispensaries in California, representing approximately 60% market penetration. "The acquisition of Origin House is another example of our focused and disciplined approach to creating a meaningful presence in key cannabis markets through excellence in brand development and distribution," said Cresco Labs Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder Charlie Bachtell.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) is the leader in pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. recently announced that it has initiated the Phase 2 BRIGHT (An Open-Label Tolerability and Efficacy Study of ZYN002 Administered as a Transdermal Gel to Children and Adolescents with Autism Spectrum Disorder) trial. The trial will assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Zygel (previously referred to as ZYN002) for the treatment of child and adolescent patients with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The Company expects to present topline data from this study in the first half of 2020. Clinical and anecdotal data suggest that CBD may modulate the EC system and improve certain core social and behavioral autism-related symptoms, including social avoidance and anxiety. "Autism spectrum disorder can have a devastating impact on a child and their family," said Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba. "The medical need is significant and unmet despite high awareness and advocacy efforts. Though there has been an accelerating rate of diagnosis, to date there are only two FDA approved products indicated for the treatment of ASD symptoms."

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) (TSX: NEPT) specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of health and wellness products. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. recently announced that it had completed its initial commercial production lots and is now shipping cannabis extracts from its licensed, GPP facility in Sherbrooke, Quebec. "The quality of the extracts in Neptune's first production runs at our state-of-the-art facility has been terrific, and we are proud to begin deliveries. This marks an important step forward in the execution of our vision to lever our decades of extraction and wellness industry experience towards becoming the world's leader in the extraction, purification and formulation of value-added, differentiated cannabis products," said Jim Hamilton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neptune.

