AI-based Assessment, Prioritization and Remediation Platform Shortlisted for Best Vulnerability Management Solution

RiskSense, Inc., pioneering risk-based vulnerability management and prioritization, today announced that the RiskSense platform was shortlisted for Best Vulnerability Management Solution in the SC Awards Europe 2019, one of the most prestigious annual competitions for security technology vendors worldwide.

"Congratulations to all our finalists, every one of which has already demonstrated that they are among the leaders in their field," writes Tony Morbin, Editor-in-Chief at Haymarket Media Group, publisher of SC Magazine UK. "With the industry's leading lights participating, it truly is an achievement to make the shortlist, and this year, there were some very high scoring good professional companies that didn't quite make it to become finalists."

The list of finalists in the 2019 SC Awards Europe competition is posted online at: https://www.scmagazineuk.com/celebrate-sc-awards-europe-2019-shortlist-announced-today/article/1579735. Winners will be announced on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 during a black tie Gala Dinner at the London, UK Marriott Hotel in Grosvenor Square.

"Being recognized by the SC Awards Europe, one of the security industry's most respected product competitions, is an honor," said Srinivas Mukkamala, CEO of RiskSense. "The ability of the RiskSense platform to prioritize thousands of vulnerabilities down to only those that are weaponized, exploitable, and pose an imminent risk makes remediation both manageable and efficient. It has enabled our customers to avoid being victimized by pandemics like WannaCry, Petya, and many others."

About the RiskSense Platform

The RiskSense platform uses AI and machine learning to automate vulnerability assessment, prioritization, and remediation management. It ingests information from existing security tools, including network, application, database scanners, and configuration management systems, etc., along with external threat data on exploits, malware, threat actors, as well as reputational intelligence from U.S. and global vulnerability databases, and proprietary intelligence from its security research team. Unlike alternatives, RiskSense can predict threat susceptibility, identify exploitable vulnerabilities, and focus remediation efforts on what matters most to the organization.

About RiskSense

RiskSense, Inc. provides vulnerability management and prioritization to measure and control cybersecurity risk. The cloud-based RiskSense platform uses a foundation of risk-based scoring, analytics, and technology-accelerated pen testing to identify critical security weaknesses with corresponding remediation action plans, dramatically improving security and IT team efficiency and effectiveness. For more information, visit www.risksense.com or follow us on Twitter at @RiskSense.

